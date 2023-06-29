facebook
NewJeans teases upcoming track “ASAP”
Entertainment
29 Jun 2023 01:20 PM

NewJeans teases upcoming track “ASAP”

Charmaine Ng
Editor

“ASAP” is the first single of the girl group’s upcoming EP album, set to be released in July.

NewJeans are back at it with a new 38-second visualiser for their upcoming single “ASAP”.

In the video, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein are seen sporting straight blonde hair and fairycore fits while they frolick around in an ethereal forest. Alternating between day and night, the lyrics “ASAP baby, hurry up, don’t be lazy” can be heard in the background.

The teaser comes shortly after the group’s announcement of their second EP album “Get Up”, scheduled for release on 21 July. The album is composed of six songs, “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “Cool With You,” “New Jeans,” “Get Up,” and of course, “ASAP.”

Here are some stills from the teaser:

  • NewJeans ASAP teaser
  • NewJeans ASAP teaser
  • NewJeans ASAP teaser
  • NewJeans ASAP teaser
  • NewJeans ASAP teaser

Can’t wait for the new album? Pre-order your copy of NewJeans’ “Get Up” online here.

