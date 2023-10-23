We examine ‘Love Is Blind’ hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s impressive joint net worth

Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s net worth is a testament to the incredible journey this TV couple has shared for over two decades. At the time when their lives intersected in 2003, Nick Lachey was a boyband wonder with 98 Degrees and Vanessa Minnillo was hosting MTV’s Total Request Live. The duo may have been intertwined with other life commitments then— Nick being married to singer Jessica Simpson, but it was only after his divorce in 2006, that the dating floodgates finally opened for the two. The couple, who are the hosts of reality TV show Love Is Blind, officially married in an intimate ceremony in 2011.

Over the years, they’ve ventured into diverse avenues, from music and modelling to successful business projects, enriching their individual fortunes. However, it’s their joint collaborations — whether hosting Netflix’s beloved reality dating show Love Is Blind or The Ultimatum, that have truly catapulted Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s net worth to remarkable heights. As we delve into their inspiring financial journey, we uncover the fascinating story of this power couple who found love, family, and success against the glittering backdrop of Hollywood.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s net worth decoded

Before we delve into the combined net worth of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, let’s take a quick look at how they met.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo’s relationship timeline

The couple first met while filming for the same MTV show in New York in 2003. Vanessa, who was known as Vanessa Minnillo at the time, was working as a presenter for Total Request Live (TRL). Speaking to Billboard magazine in 2017, Nick explained more about how he first met Vanessa. “I wouldn’t necessarily say TRL brought us together,” he said, “But that was definitely part of our time together — me being a musician and her being on-air talent. I saw her multiple times throughout the years when she was on TRL.”

Following the then-32-year-old’s divorce from his wife Jessica Simpson, Vanessa starred in one of the singer’s music videos in February 2006. The NCIS actress played Nick’s love interest in the video for ‘What’s Left of Me’, and later revealed to Billboard in 2017 that their irresistible chemistry paved the way for the couple to begin dating. Despite dating for two years, in June 2009, the couple split and decided to see other people. However, this bump in their relationship didn’t last for long, and by October, Nick and Vanessa were back together.

The couple tied the knot on July 15, 2011, in the presence of 35 of their closest friends. The television personalities have three children together: Camden, eleven, Brooklyn, eight, and six-year-old Phoenix.

How does Nick Lachey make his money?

1. Music career

Nick Lachey’s journey to financial success is intrinsically linked to his early career as a musician. He first gained prominence as the lead vocalist of the boy band, 98 Degrees, during the late ’90s and early 2000s. The group achieved substantial commercial success, securing multiple chart-topping hits on the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 lists. Over the years, 98 Degrees sold over 7.5 million albums and 2.5 million singles in the United States alone, underscoring their impact on the music industry.

After a brief hiatus in 2002, Nick embarked on a solo career, releasing four full-length albums, two of which charted on the Billboard 200. His second solo album, ‘What’s Left of Me,’ was particularly successful, peaking at No. 2. This album spawned two solo hits on the Hot 100: ‘What’s Left of Me’ (No. 6) and ‘I Can’t Hate You Anymore’ (No. 87). Additionally, Nick’s collaboration with his then-wife Jessica Simpson on ‘Where You Are’ further added to his musical accomplishments. Notably, his album achieved gold certification, signifying its sale of over half a million units in the United States.

While Nick Lachey’s contributions as a songwriter are evident in his own work and certain 98 Degrees tracks, many of the group’s hit singles were penned by other talented writers. Beyond music, Nick’s journey has also included extensive global tours both as part of 98 Degrees and as a solo artist, further contributing to his multifaceted income streams and financial success, although specific details remain private.

2. TV and films

In the early stages of his film and TV career, Nick primarily pursued an acting path rather than assuming his later role as a reality TV host. He secured guest appearances and recurring roles on popular programs, including American Dreams, Charmed, Hope & Faith, I’m With Her, and Hawaii Five-0. Additionally, he ventured into the world of cinema — featuring in movies such as Bewitched, The Hard Easy, and Rise: Blood Hunter.

Transitioning into a second career phase, Nick embraced roles as a judge and host on various reality shows. Notable among these gigs are series like Alter Ego, Big Morning Buzz Live, and The Sing-Off. The exact financial details of his earnings from hosting, judging, and acting endeavours remain undisclosed to the public but it can be assumed to be a sizeable portion of the couple’s financial assets.

3. Sports franchise

Nick, a self-professed sports enthusiast, has made multiple forays into the world of sporting franchises. In 2006, he joined a consort of celebrities to establish a fresh team within the American Basketball Association — aptly christened the Hollywood Fame. However, it’s worth noting that by 2023, the team had been dissolved and ceased to exist.

He was also a part-owner of the baseball team the Tacoma Rainiers, an AAA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. He spoke to ESPN about his role in the organisation back in, saying, “It’s difficult for me not being a local owner, with living out of state and being busy. I don’t make it around as much as I’d like to. I’ve just tried to be a supportive voice for this team, and hopefully, we’ve brought some good publicity to the area.”

4. Divorce settlement

One of the most sizeable additions to Nick’s net worth comes from his divorce settlement with Jessica Simpson. When the couple ended their marriage in 2005, there wasn’t a prenuptial agreement in place, and in the end, she had to pay him a reported USD 12 million. Even after legal fees, it’s likely Lachey still took home a decent amount of money.

5. Other advertisements

Nick has always boasted a diverse endorsement portfolio over the years, allowing him to earn money as a result of lending his name, face, and influence. Throughout the two decades as a celebrity, he has worked with companies like Axe, Bud Light, Cincinnati Bell, Hornblower Cruises, Subway, and Twix.

Today, Lachey has a total follower count of just a few thousand short of the 1 million mark on Instagram. Through his platform, the 49-year-old frequently promotes products and experiences — all of which add a significant amount to his overall net worth.

How does Vanessa Lachey make her money?

1. TV and modelling career

Prior to marrying Nick, Vanessa excelled both as an actor and a host. Her acting credits include memorable roles in acclaimed shows like The Bold and the Beautiful, Dads, Truth Be Told, BH90210, Call Me Kat, and her latest endeavor, NCIS: Hawai’i, where she’s a lead character. Vanessa has also made appearances in well-loved series such as 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, CSI: NY, Psych, and American Housewife, among numerous other projects. As a judge and host, she has been featured on shows like Beat Seekers, Entertainment Tonight, Top Chef Junior, The Talk, Wipeout, True Beauty, and various Miss USA pageant editions. While Vanessa’s earnings from her television work remain private, it’s evident that it played a pivotal role in her financial success.

Vanessa also embarked on a modelling journey, gracing magazine covers and representing brands in the initial stages of her career. Notably, in 2007, she was chosen as the face of Bongo Jeans. Her television air-time also allowed her to collaborate with several brands, participate in promotions, and diversify her advertisement profile. Her brand affiliations extend to companies such as Rice Krispies and Pampers.

2. Other ventures

In 2007, Vanessa launched a cosmetics line called Flirt! which was at one time sold in Kohl’s stores across the US, though that company is no longer in business. In 2021, Vanessa released her first book, “Life from Scratch: Family Traditions That Start with You.” The TV star promoted the title heavily, but sales numbers aren’t available.

How do Nick and Vanessa Lachey make money together?

1. OTT gigs

A big chunk of Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s net worth comes from their joint OTT careers. Since 2020, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have assumed hosting duties for Netflix’s immensely popular reality dating series, Love Is Blind. Their involvement began with the first season, which rapidly climbed the ranks to become one of the streaming giant’s top 10 most-watched shows. Within a month of its premiere, Love Is Blind secured a renewal for two additional seasons. Following the launch of Season 2 in February 2022, Netflix once again extended the show’s run, assuring its continuation. Love is Blind season 5 premiered in September 2023 and concluded on October 15.

In April 2022, the Lacheys embarked on another joint venture with Netflix, co-hosting The Ultimatum. This unique series challenges couples to either commit to marriage or part ways, all while living with potential alternative matches. Netflix’s swift decision to greenlight a second season featuring an all-queer cast underscored the show’s appeal. With each project, the Lacheys’ financial portfolio continues to flourish, further bolstering their growing net worth.

2. Real estate

Over the course of their relationship, the Lacheys have ventured into the world of real estate, purchasing and selling multiple properties and potentially amassing significant profits. However, the exact figures regarding their earnings from these transactions remain undisclosed to the public.

In 2011, the couple acquired a residence in Encino, California, for USD 2.85 million, later selling it for USD 4 million just five years later. They procured another property in the same neighbourhood for USD 4.15 million, eventually parting with it in 2019 for USD 6.6 million. Their real estate portfolio also encompassed another California property, originally valued at USD 4.8 million, which was bought by tennis player Naomi Osaka in February 2022. When examining their collective real estate dealings, the Lacheys’ potential earnings from property transactions might amount to USD 3.5 million.

The combined net worth of Nick and Vanessa Lachey of Love Is Blind

The two stars have a combined net worth of USD 25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between their Netflix reality shows like Love Is Blind and their lucrative real estate investments, the Lacheys continue to be couple goals with their wise business decisions and list of assets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Love Is Blind season 6?

While Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Love Is Blind for a sixth season, production company Kinetic Content Casting has previously posted open casting calls for singles in multiple cities that have yet to be featured on the unscripted dating show — indicating its potential return for a new season.

Are Nick and Vanessa still together?

Yes, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are still together and married.

How many kids do Nick and Vanessa Lachey have?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have three kids, Camden John Lachey, 11, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, 8, and Phoenix Robert Lachey, 6.

How long were Nick and Jessica Simpson married?

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married from 2002 to 2006 and starred in two seasons of Newlyweds while they were wed.

When did Nick and Vanessa Lachey take a break?

After three years of dating at the time, Nick and Vanessa took time off from their relationship in the months between June and October, 2009.