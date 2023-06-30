Nintendo and OREO team up for limited ‘Super Mario’ cookies

It’s-a me, Mar-oreo! While I’m sure all of you are familiar with the iconic Italian plumber, as beloved as he is in the gaming world, you’ll be delighted to find out that limited-edition Super Mario-themed OREOs are about to be released!

In what might be one of the most playful collaborations yet, OREO and Nintendo announced on Monday that the cookies would replace its signature embossment with 16 special designs.

Featuring Super Mario’s cast of characters and their Power-Ups, such as Mario, Luigi, a Super-Star, a Goomba, and Bowser Jr., the OREOs are sleeved randomly so that fans will get a chance to enjoy all of their favourite characters in a singular pack.

“OREO is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise,” said Vishnu Nair, the Senior Brand Manager of OREO. “There are so many playful synergies between OREO and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration.”

What’s more, fans can also join in on more fun in a challenge involving the cookies. Once again, Princess Peach has gone missing, and the only way to stop Bowser from taking over the castle is to stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible onto a Bowser-embossed cookie. The catch is that the challenge has to be done on the rim of a glass of milk, so once all of them fall into the glass, Bowser will be defeated.

“We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well,” continued Nair. “We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom… Fans will have to wait and see!”

The special cookies will officially be available from Monday, July 10, but enthusiastic fans can head over to OREO’s official website for the presale.