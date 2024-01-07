‘Celebrity’ and other highest-rated 2023 K-dramas that weren’t about romance

When considering the best Korean dramas of 2023, heartwarming rom-coms like My Demon and See You in My 19th Life may come to mind first. However, there’s a whole bunch of top-rated K-dramas that hardly have anything to do with romance. From the popular thriller drama Death’s Game to Disney Plus’ fantasy sci-fi series Moving, here are some of the highest-rated non-romantic K-dramas from 2023. These shows will broaden your K-drama horizons and introduce you to a different facet of South Korean television.

Leading the list of non-romantic K-dramas is Ahn Gil-ho’s global hit The Glory Part 2. One of Netflix’s most popular non-English series, the revenge tale amassed a staggering 124.5 million hours in the first week of release, according to Deadline. The series also took home the Best Drama Award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2023, defeating other promising contenders like Extraordinary Attorney Woo and My Liberation Notes. Not just that, South Korean star Song Hye-kyo also won her first Best Actress award for her exceptional performance as Moon Dong-eun in the K-drama.

Meanwhile, helmed by Canneseries-nominated director Kim Cheol-Kyu, the non-romantic K-drama 2023 Celebrity gave viewers an in-depth look into the complex world of famous social media influencers. Starring Park Gyu-young, the Korean thriller ranked No. 1 on the Top 10 list of Netflix (non-English) series after its release on 30 June 2023.

Also, webtoon-based series like Moving, too, garnered attention. Directed by Kingdom season 2 fame Park In-je, this Disney+ original fantasy series effortlessly blends action and black comedy.

Unmissable non-romantic K-dramas of 2023 that deserve to be on your binge-list