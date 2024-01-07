‘Celebrity’ and other highest-rated 2023 K-dramas that weren’t about romance

When considering the best Korean dramas of 2023, heartwarming rom-coms like My Demon and See You in My 19th Life may come to mind first. However, there’s a whole bunch of top-rated K-dramas that hardly have anything to do with romance. From the popular thriller drama Death’s Game to Disney Plus’ fantasy sci-fi series Moving, here are some of the highest-rated non-romantic K-dramas from 2023. These shows will broaden your K-drama horizons and introduce you to a different facet of South Korean television.
Leading the list of non-romantic K-dramas is Ahn Gil-ho’s global hit The Glory Part 2. One of Netflix’s most popular non-English series, the revenge tale amassed a staggering 124.5 million hours in the first week of release, according to Deadline. The series also took home the Best Drama Award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2023, defeating other promising contenders like Extraordinary Attorney Woo and My Liberation Notes. Not just that, South Korean star Song Hye-kyo also won her first Best Actress award for her exceptional performance as Moon Dong-eun in the K-drama.
Meanwhile, helmed by Canneseries-nominated director Kim Cheol-Kyu, the non-romantic K-drama 2023 Celebrity gave viewers an in-depth look into the complex world of famous social media influencers. Starring Park Gyu-young, the Korean thriller ranked No. 1 on the Top 10 list of Netflix (non-English) series after its release on 30 June 2023.
Also, webtoon-based series like Moving, too, garnered attention. Directed by Kingdom season 2 fame Park In-je, this Disney+ original fantasy series effortlessly blends action and black comedy.
Unmissable non-romantic K-dramas of 2023 that deserve to be on your binge-list
Directed by: Ha Byung-hoon
Cast: Seo In-guk, Park So-dam, Go Youn-jung
IMDb rating: 9.1
Release date: 15 December
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: Choi Yi-jae (Seo) has been struggling to find a decent job for the last seven years. Overcome by agony, he decides to take his own life. However, when a series of mysterious events lead him to encounter Death (Park) in front of the gates of Hell, Yi-jae is punished and is forced to experience death 12 more times through different bodies. To avoid the cruel punishment, Yi-jae must now find his will to live.
About the show: This fantasy K-drama is adapted from the 2020 webtoon Ije God Jukseubnida by writer Lee Won Sik and illustrator Gul-chan.
Directed by: Kim Kwang-shik
Cast: Jang Dong-gun, Lee Joon-gi, Shin Sae-kyung, Kim Ok-bin
IMDb rating: 8.3
Release date: 9 September
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: It’s been eight years since Ta Gon (Jang) became the king of Arthdal. His nemesis, Eun-seom (Lee), is now the ruler of the East and is preparing his Ago Union for an impending war against Arthdal. Will Eun-seom succeed in his dream of overthrowing Ta Gon to become the unconquerable ruler of Arthdal?
Directed by: Park In-je
Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Go Yoon-jung, Han Hyo-joo, Kim Do-hoon, Lee Jung-ha
IMDb rating: 8.5
Release date: 9 August
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: Kim Bong-seok (Lee), Jang Hui-soo (Go) and Lee Gang-hoon (Kim) are high school students with secret superpowers. However, all three maintain a low profile to keep themselves and their families from harm’s way. But when circumstances demand otherwise, these special individuals must risk the lives of their loved ones and fight against evil.
About the show: This fantasy sci-fi K-drama is based on the webtoon of the same name by artist Kang Full.
Directed by: Sim Na-yeon
Cast: Lee Do-hyun, Ra Mi-ran, Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo In-soo, Seo Yi-sook
IMDb rating: 8.4
Release date: 27 April
Episodes: 14
Synopsis: Single mother Jin Young-soon (Ra) has always worked hard to give her son Choi Kang-ho (Lee) a good life. Kang-ho, who grows up to become a successful prosecutor, gets busy in life and cuts ties with his mother. But when a fatal accident leaves Kang-ho in a state of child-like dependence, he is forced to go back to his mother’s care. The duo’s time together eventually ends up mending their hostile relationship.
Directed by: Kim Chul-gyu
Cast: Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah
IMDb rating: 7.4
Release date: 30 June
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: Cosmetics salesperson Seo A-ri (Park) has always been a fashion enthusiast and is keen on having a following and rubbing shoulders with social media influencers. Soon her Instagram grabs attention for her budget-friendly DIY outfits, and she ends up gaining numerous followers. However, A-ri’s success doesn’t go well with a few powerful influencers, and the former soon gets devoured by the uglier side of fame.
Directed by: Han Dong-wook
Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Lim Se-mi
IMDb rating: 8.3
Release date: 27 September
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: In 1980s Korea, undercover agent Kang Joon-mo (Ji) and narcotics officer Yoo Eui-jung (Lim) work together to dismantle a criminal organisation involved in illegal drug trading between Korea, China and Japan. However, when the organisation gets a new drug lord, Jung Ki-cheol (Wi), their mission becomes increasingly challenging.
About the show: This Disney Plus K-drama, starring Ji Chang-wook, is also best known as Choeagui Ag.
Directed by: Jason Kim
Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, Heo Jun-ho
IMDb rating: 8.1
Release date: 9 June
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: Boxers Gun-woo (Woo) and Woo-jin (Lee) team up with moneylender Choi (Heo) to expose an evil loan shark, Myung-gil (Park). However, the pursuit of Myung-Gil soon leads Gun-woo and Woo-jin to the corrupt world of private loans, and the duo ends up getting trapped in a web of lies.
About the show: Formerly titled Hunting Dogs, this noir action drama is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Jeong Chan.
Directed by: Ahn Gil-ho
Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon
IMDb rating: 8.1
Release date: 10 March
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Now a teacher, Moon Dong-eun (Song) devises a plan to exact revenge on her past school bullies, especially Park Yeon-jin (Lim). Helping Dong-eun in her meticulous plan is her right-hand man, Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee). As Dong-eun sets her plan in motion, her nemesis, Yeon-jin, resolves to thwart her, setting off a violent and bloody showdown between these adversaries.
Directed by: Shin Kyung-soo
Cast: Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, Gong Seung-yeon, Jeon Sang-woo
IMDb rating: 8
Release date: 4 August
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: When a series of Arson cases threaten Taewon city, detective Jin Ho-gae (Kim) and firefighter Bong Do-jin (Son) risk their lives to arrest the culprit, only to find him dead. Soon, the city’s fire department, police force and the National Forensic Service (NFS) are forced to work together to face the unprecedented events in the city.
Directed by: Jung Dong-yoon
Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Hae-sook, Kim Su-hyun
IMDb rating: 7.4
Release date: 22 December
Episodes: 7
Synopsis: In 1945 Gyeongseong, strangers Jang Tae-sang (Park) and Yun Chae-ok (Han) get entangled in a series of missing person cases in the mysterious Ongsung Hospital. To survive, the duo must face a terrifying creature born out of human greed.
About the show: This Park Seo-joon starrer is all set to release the second part in January 2024.
Directed by: Kim Yong-hoon
Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran
IMDb rating: 7.3
Release date: 18 August
Episodes: 7
Synopsis: Insecure of her looks yet desperate for fame, office worker Kim Mo-mi (Go) decides to host a live broadcast in a masked avatar. Upon gaining massive popularity as the ‘Mask Girl,’ she makes her broadcast an everyday affair. However, Mo-mi’s social media success is short-lived when she gets entangled in a series of mysterious murders.
About the show: This Netflix original suspense K-drama is based on the 2015 webtoon of the same name by Mae-mi and Hee-se.
Directed by: Lee Eung-bok
Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Kim Hyo-jin
IMDb rating: 7.3
Release date: 1 December
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: After fighting off terrifying creatures in season one, Cha Hyun-soo (Song), Sang Wook (Jin-wook) and the other survivors of the Green Home apartment find their lives endangered once again. Will the residents be able to fight against a world where the difference between humans and monsters is blurred?
About the show: This apocalyptic horror K-drama is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.
Directed by: Hwang Joon-hyeok
Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook
IMDb rating: 7.2
Release date: 22 September
Episodes: 9
Synopsis: It’s the 1920s, and Japanese colonialism has deprived the people of Gando of their livelihoods. Fed up with the atrocities, a fierce group of bandits led by the brave Lee Yoon (Kim) teams up with the Korean Independence Army and Joseon migrants to wage war against the Japanese troops. Together, they end up fighting for the freedom of their homeland and loved ones.
About the show: This non-romantic Korean drama is also known as Bandit: The Sound of the Sword.
Directed by: Shin Chang-seok
Cast: Shin Go-eun, Choi Yoon-young, Lee Chae-young
Episodes: 103
Release date: 14 March
IMDb rating: 7.2
Synopsis: After learning about her husband’s affair, Jung Gyeol (Shin) starts suffering from the locked-in syndrome and loses her eyesight in the process. However, a series of mysterious events leads Gyeol to switch souls with a wealthy heiress (Choi), who seeks vengeance against the ones who wronged her.
(Hero and Featured image: Courtesy Netflix)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best K-drama with no romance?
Some of the best non-romantic K-dramas of all time are Vincenzo, The Glory, Squid Game, Death’s Game, The Good Bad Mother, Daily Dose of Sunshine and Divorce Attorney Shin.
– Which is the most popular K-drama as of 2023?
Some of the most popular 2023 K-dramas are Crash Course in Romance, King The Land, My Demon, Death’s Game, The Glory Part 2, Sweet Home season 2, Gyeongseong Creature and See You in My 19th Life.
– Who is the most famous K-drama actor?
Some of the most famous K-drama actors in South Korea are Hyun Bin, Song Hye-kyo, Son Ye-jin, Bae Suzy, Lee Dong-wook, Hong Woo-jin, Jung Kyung-ho, Jang Hee-soo, Park Bo-young, Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Seo-joon, Ji Chang-wook and Song Kang.