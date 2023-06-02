All 105 ‘ONE PIECE’ volumes have now sold over a million copies each

ONE PIECE manga has just broken another record by selling one million copies of each of its single volumes in its series.

Coming after its world record for selling 500 million copies published globally in total, this new milestone was released after its 105th volume reached 1.75 million copies sold back in March. The Eiichiro Oda-created manga has had tremendous success in capturing new readers over the last few years due to the pandemic, leading to a live-action film that’s set to release this year on Netflix.

According to Anime News Network, here are the top eight physical copies surveyed from November 21, 2022 to May 21, 2023:

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales

1 – ONE PIECE 105 (Eiichiro Oda) 1,758,255

2 – Jujutsu Kaisen 21. (Gege Akutami) 1,553,984

3 – Jujutsu Kaisen 22. (Gege Akutami) 1,318,536

4 – SPY×FAMILY 11. (Tatsuya Endō) 1,177,254

5 – Tokyo Revengers 31. (Ken Wakui) 846,297

6 – My Hero Academia 37. (Kōhei Horikoshi) 726,883

7 – Chainsaw Man 13 (Tatsuki Fujimoto) 698,001

8 – Kingdom 67 (Yasuhisa Hara) 618,955

On the list, we see that popular titles like Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen are not too far behind in terms of recent volumes, but when looking at it from overall sales, it is clear to see the gap that ONE PIECE has on the other titles.

With over 515 million copies sold in total since its inception in 1997, the next closest manga is Takao Saito’s Golgo 13 which started in 1968, and even that has only sold 300 million copies since it’s release.

(Images: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha Inc.)