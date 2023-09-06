‘One Piece’ review: Netflix brings new hope to live-action anime again

Netflix’s One Piece has finally shattered the stigma surrounding its live-action adaptation. With a faithful replication and impeccable casting, this live-action version has masterfully brought the beloved series to life, satisfying both devoted fans and newcomers. Read on for what people are saying in these One Piece reviews.

After a long period of anticipation, fans of the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece can now breathe a sigh of relief, given the triumphant success of its Netflix live-action version–for good reasons.

For a long time, Netflix’s live-action adaptations have often fallen short due to their lacklustre execution, misaligned casting, and cringe-worthy elements that detracted from the original’s charm — take Death Note (2017) as an example.

Thus, the recently released One Piece faced an immense challenge: appease its vast fan base or risk their wrath. Fortunately, the series captured the essence of Eiichiro Oda’s creation, bringing these characters to life with grace and respect.

One Piece review: What people are saying about the Netflix series?

Anime fans have largely lauded the series for its true-to-source portrayal, as highlighted by One Piece Thai FC, a dedicated Facebook fan page. “The casting surpassed all expectations,” one review stated. “While there were changes, Netflix’s One Piece remains loyal to the original, blending in elements reminiscent of The Pirates of the Caribbean.”

However, there are critiques regarding pacing, particularly given that the over 100 manga chapters were condensed into an eight-episode series. This often led to compromised character development. While the series commendably highlights individual character backstories, some side characters seem neglected and fade into the background.

Nevertheless, the overarching sentiment remains positive. After years of ill-fated Netflix adaptations, One Piece stands as a testament to the value of honouring the source material. It may not have reached perfection, but it certainly marks a promising beginning.

Twitter reactions and reviews for One Piece

Twitter echoed much of the praise for One Piece, and online reviews are overwhelmingly positive so far. Watch this space as we gather more online reactions as they roll in.

Labor of love completely appreciated here from the entire cast and crew and everyone else involved. I'm so happy #OnePieceNetflix — Buzz (@buzzishere) August 31, 2023

Explosive first episode I need a smoke break#OnePieceNetflix — Tani #TeamMeanGirls (@taninaheenmani) August 31, 2023

#onepiecenetflix

On eps 2 now. Great so far. Superb cast. Love the action scenes, especially Zoro‘s. Buggy D 🤡 is amazing. — 一叶zhi秋 (@r1pAce_) August 31, 2023

(Hero and featured image credit: Netflix)