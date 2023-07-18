New ‘One Punch Man’ video game is on the way

After launching its first One Punch Man gaming adaptation with Bandai Namco titled A Hero Nobody Knows, Crunchyroll now revisits the beloved manga series with One Punch Man: World, an online multiplayer action title which will soon be available on Android, iOS, and PC.

While A Hero Nobody Knows was described as a pure fighting game, One Punch Man: World is defined as a hack-and-slash title in which players unlock and level up familiar characters such as Saitama, Genos, Speed-O-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, and Puri-Puri Prisoner. In the game, players will be able to join friends on raids as well as participate in mini-games and side quests. Key locations, from the supermarket to streets of Z-City, draw from scenes in the show.

To realise the project, Crunchyroll enlisted the help of Perfect World (Final Fantasy Awakening), the publisher which famously helped bring Steam to China back in 2018.

“The most ambitious Crunchyroll Games title to date, One Punch Man: World is an immersive online action game that transports players into the universe of One-Punch Man. The game, developed by Perfect World, brings iconic characters and abilities to life with premiere production values that we are excited to unleash on anime fans and gamers,” commented Crunch Roll Games’ GM Terry Li.

The game is now open for pre-registration here. Take a first look at what’s in store in the announcement trailer below.