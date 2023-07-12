Park Eun-bin set to return in new Netflix Series “Castaway Diva”

Park Eun-bin, the star actress from Extraordinary Attorney Woo is set to return in a new Netflix series Castaway Diva to captivate the audience once again. With no exact date revealed so far, the new series will be premiering in the upcoming months late 2023.

The highly acclaimed actress will be playing Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer embarking on a journey to becoming a diva after being stranded on a deserted island for 15 years.

Take a first look at Park Eun-bin as Seo Mok-ha.

Other exceptional cast members such as Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Joo-hun joins the series. Kim Hyo-jin portrays Yoon Ran-ju, a once-popular singer, who is Seok Mok-ha’s idol. Chae Jong-hyeop portrays Kang Bo-geol, an introverted variety show producer.

Fans are even more excited about the new series as the show features a star director and writer. Castaway Diva is directed by Oh Chung-hwan, who has previously directed Big Mouse (2022) starring Lim Yoona and Lee Jong Suk and Hotel Del Luna (2019) starring IU and Yeo Jin-Gu. The series is written by Park Hye-ryun (Start-Up and While You Were Sleeping), both starring Bae Suzy.

Starting her career as a child actress in 1998, Park Eun-bin has been charming audiences in various series such as Hot Stove League (2019-2020), Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and The Kings Affection (2021). Park Eun-bin received international recognition for her astonishing performance as a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo ranked in the Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) for 21 weeks, achieving Top 10 TV in 57 countries. Park Eun-bin was also awarded the Grand Prize at the 59th Baeksang Art Awards in 2023.

(Images: Netflix)