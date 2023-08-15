Will Physical: 100’s Jang Eun-sil and Jo Jin-hyeong return for season two? They spill the beans

Preparations for the second season of Physical: 100 are currently underway! Lifestyle Asia got the chance to visit the final set of the second season for an exclusive preview. There, producer Jang Ho-gil also revealed that the theme for season two will be an underground mine. Also in attendance are Physical: 100 season one contestants, Jang Eun-sil and Jo Jin-hyeong. We caught up with them to ask if they’ll be making a surprise return in the upcoming season.

Physical:100 is the first non-English show in the world to rank number one for two weeks. It was also in the top 10 for 78 countries around the world. Those are no easy feats! Are you excited for season two? You’re not alone! Jang and Jo tease more during the Q&A session in South Korea and we got all the details.

Physical: 100 contestants Jang Eun-sil and Jo Jin-hyeong spill the beans

National wrestler Jang Eun-sil instantly became a fan favourite in season one for her leadership, strength, and undeniable charisma. So, it’s not surprising that many viewers were saddened when her team lost in the last group challenge.

When asked if she will return for another season, Jang mentioned the difficulties she faced. “The first season was really tough, I had such a hard time. I actually had my wrestling matches at the same time so I had to leave the set and come back to finish the shooting,” she revealed. “So, I didn’t think about the possibility of trying again because I thought to myself, ‘This is enough’ and I’ve done what I could,” she added.

Her fellow contestant, Jo Jin-hyeong echoed her sentiment that “it’s better to have a new round of people come in” for the second season. Jo amazed viewers not just with his physique but also his performance at one of the final matches.

The car dealer mentioned that after being eliminated, he spoke with the writer and director about the possibility of appearing in another season. But then, he thought, “No, I could never do this again”. So, upon hearing the news of a new season, he “honestly thought about wanting to try one more time”. However, from a viewer’s perspective, he also believed that “it’s so much more entertaining to have a new batch of participants”.

While the two contestants may not return, producer Jang Ho-gil didn’t rule out the possibility of seeing old faces again. “I ask viewers to check out the show when it’s released,” he said.

Jang Eun-sil and Jo Jin-hyeong: Where are they now?

Both Jang and Jo admitted that their lives have changed thanks to Physical: 100. “I have a lot of global fans now and they all know who I am,” said Jang. She also expressed her joy that more people are aware of wrestling as a sport. As for Jo, he also gained more overseas fans. He added, “I also felt that there are so many strong people” after participating in the show.

Jang continues to be an athlete and is busy training while Jo revealed that he’s also now a content creator. In fact, the two are in another variety show together where they showcase their physical abilities.

They admitted that visiting the set made them nostalgic. For Jang, she remembered being up against fellow wrestler Nam Kyung-jin for the first team challenge. “When I won against that team, I think that’s a memory I will take to the grave” she gushed.

Meanwhile, Jo’s most memorable experience is the Punishment of Atlas. “When I had that heavy metal ball on my shoulders, it was truly a moment I can’t forget,” he said. “That’s probably the most pain I’ve ever felt in my life—but in a good way,” he added.

Stay tuned for more updates on Physical: 100 season two!

Header image credit: sillllling/Instagram and rornfl82/Instagram; featured image credit: rornfl82/Instagram