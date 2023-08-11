Exclusive: Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100’ returns with a new theme on a bigger scale

In June, Netflix confirmed that Physical: 100 will return for a second season. Not that anyone’s surprised, given that it became a global hit. As producers prepare for its return, Lifestyle Asia was able to see an exclusive preview of the final set in Goyang, South Korea. Main producer Jang Ho-gil also revealed the theme and key details of the highly-anticipated second season.

“The second season is going to be a completely new and refreshed look from the first season,” he said during the press event. He also thanked audiences from around the world as it was for their “love and support that (they) were able to create a second season”.

What is the theme of ‘Physical: 100’ season two?

The theme of Physical: 100 season two will be an underground mine. The visual motif serves as the perfect place “where all of someone’s greed, sacrifice, competition, and teamwork intertwine”.

While the first season focused on Ancient Greece, the second season shifts the timeline a bit to the 1950s and 1960s. Jang chose this era as this was when “mankind faced fierce competition and had to live against and fight against injustice”. Then, the producers drew inspiration from some of these challenges.

The quests for the second season will be based on the overarching theme. The producers also didn’t want the tasks to look like a game. Instead, they “wanted it to feel like a whole universe that’s organically linked to each other”.

How will the second season of ‘Physical: 100’ be different?

The second season will still explore the question, “What is the perfect physique?” But another idea they’ll look into is, “What does a perfect human physique mean?” As such, the iconic plaster-cast torsos of the contestants will still be in the second season. “The torsos symbolises (those questions) so it will continue to be an important visual motif” according to Jang.

He added that the 100 contestants will be more diverse, with different occupations and body types. The upcoming season will have the lowest-weighing person of 44 kilograms up to 200 kilograms. There will also be more women competing compared to the first season. “There are so many strong and amazing female participants. So, I feel like you might be able to meet a second ‘Jang Eun-sil’ when you see the second season,” he teased.

The scale for the second season is also much bigger. The producers doubled the size of the set and the use of lighting, cameras, and sound systems. “I think this is probably the biggest studio for an unscripted show in South Korea,” Jang revealed.

How did they learn from the mistakes of the first season?

While the first season became a global hit, it wasn’t without controversies as several contestants were part of scandals. To prevent a similar occurrence, producers “tried their utmost maximum” to put several measures. This includes online background searches and formal interviews with the participants. They also held “Mind Sessions” where contestants consult psychiatrists to make sure there are no issues, and they receive support.

The final match also ended in controversy as the remaining two contestants experienced technical issues with the audio equipment. In response, the producers released the unedited version. To avoid similar issues, they conducted many simulations. “Given the nature of our show, we can’t go through a rehearsal. We bring in contestants and they are literally stepping onto the set for the first time,” he said. So, they had stand-ins for the contestants and ran simulations to eliminate possible issues.

Another issue from the first season is the mixing of male and female contestants. Jang refutes that the purpose of the show is to explore the idea of the perfect physique. So, by dividing against gender, it becomes a “discriminative point” from the get-go. Upon joining, the participants are all aware that the matches will not be divided by gender.

“Rather than a gender issue, I felt like it’s more of a safety issue that we should look into,” he said. “We want to make sure that everyone is safe, and we want to take away any kind of risk factors that may hurt the participants. That’s the angle and the approach that we went with.” The quests are made with safety in mind allowing contestants to compete fairly regardless of gender.

When will ‘Physical: 100’ season two air?

No date has been revealed yet. The producers are still in the process of wrapping up the second season. For now, Jang asked viewers to look back at the first season. “If you could rewatch the first season and maybe try to see what has changed in the second season, I feel like you can enjoy it a little bit more,” he concluded.