The Pikachu Van Gogh card is already reselling for $15,000 HKD

The Pikachu Van Gogh promo card could be the new Pikachu Munch. While not quite up there in price yet, demand is soaring as scalpers look to make a profit on The Pokémon Company‘s newest art promo collaboration.

For those that haven’t been following the TCG news, The Pokémon Company recently teamed up with Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum for a celebration of the institution’s 50th anniversary. The line of merch was supposed to last until January 2024, but thanks to the hype and historic resale numbers from its last art-themed promo card, it sold out instantly.

We apologize to all the fans eagerly awaiting our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh Museum release today. Due to overwhelming demand, all our products from this collection have sold out. We understand this is disappointing to many who were looking to our official email and social media… pic.twitter.com/KM3ZCO1EQZ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2023

While all items are being sold over retail, it is the card “Pikachu With Grey Felt Hat” that is selling at the most inflated price, with some graded cards priced as high as $1,900 USD — a far cry from its original suggested price of $29.99 USD.

This news has left a lot of fans disappointed and has taken away from the Museum’s intentions in whimsically bridging young trading card game players with Van Gogh’s work. Aimed at children, this new promo has once again fallen victim to the lucrative world of Pokémon TCG reselling, something that hit an all-time high during the pandemic.

What we are seeing could be a repeat of 2018’s Munch card. This card was readily available at the “Munch: A Retrospective” exhibition present at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, which depicts Pikachu in Edvard Munch’s famous work The Scream. The card was given out to exhibition attendees during Pokémon Week, which ran from December 10 until 16, 2018. In just a short time, the Munch promo card has become one of the most coveted cards in the world of Pikachu promo collecting.

It is interesting to take a step back and look at how Pokémon TCG collecting has evolved (pun intended). The Munch release, at the time, didn’t have this level of hysteria or craze surrounding it. You could just go to the exhibition and it was simply handed to you. In fact, there were some people who elected to give theirs away. Speculation aside, which card do you think best captures the essence of the artist?

(Image: The Pokémon Company/Van Gogh Museum)