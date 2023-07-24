PlayStation 5 Pro or Slim rumoured to launch in November 2024

8K console gaming on PlayStation may be on its way! Although it has not been officially confirmed by Sony, rumours have sparked that PlayStation 5 Pro is set to launch in November, 2024.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is reportedly titled “Project Trinity,” as a reference to The Matrix’s codenames. PlayStation has released products with The Matrix’s codenames like PlayStation 4 Pro “Neo” and PlayStation VR “Morpheus” in the past.

Upgraded from PlayStation 5, the PS5 Pro, is likely to feature improved frames per second (FPS) for 4K resolution, and accelerated ray tracing. The PlayStation 5 Pro could even feature a new 8K “performance mode.” More on the technical details, the new console is said to have a custom SoC (system on a chip) from AMD like the PS5, 30 WGP (workgroup processor), and 18,000 Mega Transfer per second memory.

🚨 PS5 Pro is reportedly aiming for a November 2024 release date and is codenamed “Project Trinity” – Already having demo events

– 8K “performance mode”

– Accelerated ray tracing

– Improved frames per second (FPS)

– Better FPS stability performance at 4K resolution

– 18,000 MT/s… pic.twitter.com/WFhXcJjV9A — PS5 – PlayStation 5 News (@PS5Console) July 21, 2023



Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming claimed that PS5 Pro is “100% in development” and that studios demo events are already ongoing. Studios are reportedly expected to get their hands on the development kits later this year.

Although the PlayStation 5 Pro has not been unveiled yet, Henderson has further shared that PS6 is likely to be released in 2028. There have also been rumours that if it is not a “Pro” version that is releasing next, it could possibly be a Slim version, which follows the past releases from Sony.

Excited for an enhanced gaming experience? Stay tuned for more updates, official confirmation by Sony that is likely to take place in September this year.

(Images: Fabian Albert, Martin Katler via Upsplash)