Take a first look at the Pokémon live-action drama ‘PokéTsume’

The first look at the Pokémon live-action drama has been released. PokéTsume (Pack Your Pocket With Adventure), takes a new approach to the franchise, but rather than focusing on the customary Ash and Pikachu world or capturing and battling Pokémon, this drama is framed around how the Nintendo Game Boy game itself has impacted the main character’s (Madoka Akagi) life.

Set to release on October 19, the story follows the story of Madoka Akagi and her move to the big city of Tokyo working at an advertising agency. Worried about her daughter, her mother sends a care package with Akagi’s old Game Boy and her copy of Pokémon Red.

Serebii Update: The first trailer for the new live action Pokémon related TV show, PokéTsume, has been released. The first episode will air in Japan on TV Tokyo on October 19thpic.twitter.com/CUeny0yYSKhttps://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 5, 2023

This is when the magic begins to unfold and she begins to see parallels between the game and her stressful life where she is facing a creative block. Tapping into her childhood self, and her experiences some 20 years ago, Akagi begins to be captivated once more by the game.

This story taps into nostalgia, and as millions grew up playing the game in the late ’90s, it is sure to resonate with fans. As an official drama between TV Tokyo and The Pokémon Company, it is currently set to only air in Japan as of now, but will most likely be subbed over to a major streaming platform if it does well.

Fans of Pokémon can check out the trailer above to see this new way of looking at the franchise.

(Images: TV Tokyo/The Pokémon Company)