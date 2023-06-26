Hop on for a virtual house hunt with these real estate reality shows on Netflix

Taking a good break from watching all the serious content is always a good idea. And there is nothing better than tuning into a quirky reality show to kill time. These shows offer a form of escapism and entertainment, and they provide an opportunity to unwind and enjoy as dramatic or humorous situations unfold. A sub-genre that is really picking up now is real estate reality shows. Thanks to popular series like Selling Sunsets, Selling the OC, and Buying Beverly Hills — real estate reality shows are becoming everyone’s favourite.
The Selling Sunset cast including Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, and Chrishell Stause gained immense popularity worldwide because of the success of their real estate reality show. The cast of Selling Sunset even returned for a sixth season in 2023. And so is the case with the cast of Selling the OC. Everyone knows who Polly Brindle, Kayla Cardona, Alex Hall, Gio Helou and Alexandra Jarvis is. Real estate reality shows like Selling Tampa and Buying Beverly Hills continue to be top reality shows across the world as well.
The key to the growing popularity of these real estate reality shows is the drama and the crazy information that you get from the cast. The properties shown in the series are spectacular and it also gives great insights into the buying and selling process, negotiation strategies, and market trends. One cannot forget to factor in that the streaming platform also helps in getting these shows the traction that they need.
Netflix is a huge platform with several genres to showcase. It is a great streaming platform to browse for some good content, including real estate reality shows. If you are someone who enjoys casual binge-watching, then exploring this genre can be a great idea. Shows like Selling Sunsets, Selling the OC, and Buying Beverly Hills are great picks. And if you need more options, here are a few real estate reality shows you can watch.
Add these real estate reality shows to your personal Netflix list
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Created by: Adam DiVello
Cast: Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander
Number of seasons: 6
Number of episodes: 56
Release date: 21 March 2019
Synopsis: The series follows a group of elect real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they sell luxurious properties to affluent buyers. The drama unfolds both in and out of the office, as personal and professional lives intertwine.
2 /10
Created by: Adam DiVello
Cast: Polly Brindle, Kayla Cardona, Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis
Number of seasons: 1
Number of episodes: 8
Release date: 24 August 2022
Synopsis: A spin-off of Selling Sunset, this reality show revolves around the Oppenheim Group selling houses in the Orange County, California area. Just like Selling Sunset, the show follows a group of agents as they sell houses while also juggling between their private and professional lives.
3 /10
Produced by: Adam DiVello
Cast: Sharelle Rosado, Colony Reeves, Juawana Colbert, Tenille Moore, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Kylee Nicole Peck, Chad Johnson, London Kotc
Number of seasons: 1
Number of episodes: 8
Release date: 15 December 2021
Synopsis: Closing deals in heels, Selling Tampa follows a group of agents of the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty. The show talks about the booming real estate business in Tampa as these ladies try to crack some expensive deals while also going through several ups and downs in their personal lives.
4 /10
Produced by: Jonathan Allen Hensley, Ricardo Ramos, Jennifer Roth
Cast: Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Melissa Platt, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves
Number of seasons: 1
Number of episodes: 9
Release date: 4 November 2022
Synopsis: Following the same format, this show follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky’s rest estate business. His company, The Agency, sells luxurious properties in Beverly Hills as clients and agents squabble for the best deals.
5 /10
Produced by: Nick Rigg, Eddie Shapiro, Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale, Paul Yuan
Cast: J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, James “Jimmy” Giugliano, Noel Roberts, Peggy Zabakolas
Number of seasons: 1
Number of episodes: 6
Release date: 26 August 2020
Synopsis: Set in the Hamptons, this show provides a glimpse into the competitive world of luxury real estate. The show follows the lives of real estate agents as they navigate the high-stakes market, showcasing multi-million dollar properties and dealing with demanding clients.
6 /10
Created by: Jude Parker
Cast: Wesley Cannon, Nicholas Laschkewitsch, Kelly Eden, Will Pemble, John Teall, Robert Vicino
Number of seasons: 1
Number of episodes: 12
Release date: 20 July 2018
Synopsis: While not exclusively focused on real estate, this show takes you inside some of the most unique and unconventional homes around the world. From hidden rooms to bizarre design choices, it showcases homeowners who have transformed their spaces into extraordinary living environments.
7 /10
Cast: John Weisbarth, Zack Giffin
Number of seasons: 5
Number of episodes: 83
Release date: 9 July 2014
Synopsis: This series explores the tiny house movement, where individuals downsize their living spaces to embrace a simpler lifestyle. Hosts John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin travel across America to help people design and build their dream tiny homes.
8 /10
Produced by: Noah Moskin
Cast: Shea, Syd McGee
Number of seasons: 4
Number of episodes: 24
Release date: 16 October 2020
Synopsis: This husband-and-wife team, Shea and Syd McGee, transform ordinary houses into stunning dream homes. The show takes you on a journey as the couple tackles design challenges, meets client expectations, and creates beautiful spaces.
9 /10
Produced by: Jenny Ann Chan, Ming Lee Howell, Teresa Hsu
Cast: Elliot Schiff, Brittany Williams, Precious Styles Bullard, Scott Williams, Alex Bullard, Dorothy Bullard, Nichole Holmes, Sarah Miller
Number of seasons: 1
Number of episodes: 10
Release date: 10 March 2020
Synopsis: The show revolves around wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes trying to convince Nashville-based couples to either spend their hard-earned savings on a big fat wedding or a luxurious house.
10 /10
Produced by: Tom Forman, George Verschoor, Will Spjut, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop
Cast: Genevieve Gorder, Peter Lorimer
Number of seasons: 1
Number of episodes: 8
Release date: 17 August 2018
Synopsis: Interior designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer travel across America to find properties that are short-term rentals, and work on transforming them into five-star getaways that rake in big profits. From rundown houseboats to outdated desert properties, the two designers work on all kinds of projects and give exquisite makeovers.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, Netflix has plenty of real estate reality shows.
Answer: Netflix has shows like Selling Sunsets, Selling the OC, Buying Beverly Hills.
Answer: New episodes of Selling Sunset landed on Netflix on Friday 19th May 2023
Answer: Yes, they work at The Oppenheim Group