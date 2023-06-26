Hop on for a virtual house hunt with these real estate reality shows on Netflix

Taking a good break from watching all the serious content is always a good idea. And there is nothing better than tuning into a quirky reality show to kill time. These shows offer a form of escapism and entertainment, and they provide an opportunity to unwind and enjoy as dramatic or humorous situations unfold. A sub-genre that is really picking up now is real estate reality shows. Thanks to popular series like Selling Sunsets, Selling the OC, and Buying Beverly Hills — real estate reality shows are becoming everyone’s favourite.

The Selling Sunset cast including Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, and Chrishell Stause gained immense popularity worldwide because of the success of their real estate reality show. The cast of Selling Sunset even returned for a sixth season in 2023. And so is the case with the cast of Selling the OC. Everyone knows who Polly Brindle, Kayla Cardona, Alex Hall, Gio Helou and Alexandra Jarvis is. Real estate reality shows like Selling Tampa and Buying Beverly Hills continue to be top reality shows across the world as well.

The key to the growing popularity of these real estate reality shows is the drama and the crazy information that you get from the cast. The properties shown in the series are spectacular and it also gives great insights into the buying and selling process, negotiation strategies, and market trends. One cannot forget to factor in that the streaming platform also helps in getting these shows the traction that they need.

Netflix is a huge platform with several genres to showcase. It is a great streaming platform to browse for some good content, including real estate reality shows. If you are someone who enjoys casual binge-watching, then exploring this genre can be a great idea. Shows like Selling Sunsets, Selling the OC, and Buying Beverly Hills are great picks. And if you need more options, here are a few real estate reality shows you can watch.

Add these real estate reality shows to your personal Netflix list