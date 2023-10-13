5 ‘Red Table Talk’ episodes to watch for context on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

After the semi-shocking revelation that the couple are technically separated, we take a look back at some Red Table Talk episodes to give us some context on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship.

The news of celebrity break-ups continues. This time, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in an interview with Hoda Kotb that she and Will Smith have basically been separated since 2016—separated but not divorced. The couple have long been a topic of conversation what with Jada’s admission of an affair and Will’s infamous slap at the Oscars.

The two have famously used Jada’s show, Red Table Talk, as an avenue to be candid about the things they’re going through. Over the course of the show’s five seasons, there have been notable episodes featuring the Smith family which give us an intimate look in their lives and struggles. With the recent revelation about Will and Jada’s relationship, we take a look at five note-worthy Red Table Talk episodes that could give us some context into the couple’s relationship.

Red Table Talk episodes that help give context to Will and Jada Smith’s relationship

The Emergency Red Table



This was the first episode where the whole family gathered at the Red Table after Will called for an “emergency meeting”. It was pretty much the family diving into physical wellness before also talking about mental health and how they had dealt with stress in the past. Will revealed that his relationship with food wasn’t actually that great and that while he knew what to eat to look good, he didn’t necessarily know what to eat to be healthy. It was a fun family episode and is definitely one of the lighter episodes of the entire series.

Jada and her mom talk about addiction with a special guest



Jada and her mom talk candidly about how addiction affected them. Jada’s mom, Adrienne, fought a 20-year heroin addiction, which affected Jada greatly. This episode also featured Will’s youngest sister and someone Jada introduced as a “family friend”. That someone is August Alsina, the man Jada would later admit to having an affair with.

Jada And Will talk one-on-one



Despite the latest revelation that they had basically been separated since 2016, watching this episode makes it clear that there’s still a lot of love between them even in the years after. This Father’s Day episode, which originally dropped in 2020, sees Will and Jada have a heart-to-heart with the focus more on Will. He bares his heart about his upbringing and his journey of being a husband and father.

Jada delves into the impact of alopecia



Jada takes a deep dive into the causes of alopecia in this episode and also takes the time to not just talk to people who suffer from the condition but also highlight stories of how it can affect people’s lives. It’s an otherwise touching and informative episode but it’s also memorable for one other thing: it was the first time Jada addressed what had happened at the Oscars, which occurred just a few months before the episode dropped.

The “Entanglement” episode



As funny as the meme is of Will Smith looking absolutely exhausted and devastated, this episode, where the meme is from, is quite awkward and somewhat difficult. Jada infamously tries to call what happened an “entanglement”, and Will, much like David did to Victoria recently, semi-jokingly chided her to call it what it actually was: an affair. It was also revealed here that they had “separated” during the time it happened though it’s unclear whether that separation is the same thing Jada had recently talked about in her interview with Hoda Kotb.

[Hero image: Red Table Talk FB]