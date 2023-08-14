Red, White & Royal Blue review: A good queer romcom with an underrated message

Adapted from a novel of the same name, Red White & Royal Blue debuted on Prime Video with great anticipation. Did the film live up to it? Here’s our full review.

Red White & Royal Blue has a little bit of everything: an elaborate love story that puts the Hallmark channel to shame, an immigrant female president, and lots of gay sex. It tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of madame president, who was forced into spending time with Prince Henry, whom he initially dislikes strongly. Hate then turns to love, and the rest is predicatable.

Whilst cheesy romantic comedies are many and plenty, how does this highly anticipated queer rom com live up to the mark? Find full details and our verdict in our review of Red, White & Royal Blue below.

Review: Red, White & Royal Blue

A somewhat cheesy plot balanced with somewhat likeable characters

Red White & Royal Blue is adapted from the romantic novel of the same name, which is not a negative thing. It gives the fanbase of the book a chance to see their beloved characters translate into a live action setting. Bridgerton, Call Me By Your Name, Heartstopper—the list goes on—have all done the same and done well. For the Red White & Royal Blue film, the rivalry between the two protagonists ends early in the story, and so certain parts of the movie feel a bit dragged, but nothing serious to stay awake at night about.

When it comes to the genre of romantic comedy, sometimes we have to stop asking so many questions and nitpick details in order to live in the fantasy. This movie is exactly that case, as there will be times where it gets cheesy or things get a bit too convenient for the sake of the plot, but not too much that it takes away from the fantasy. We would put it up there with Isn’t It Romantic (2019) or possibly Emma (2020) but the writing is way better than to be compared to The Kissing Booth.

As such, you might ask yourself why the president’s literal son’s biggest party of the year is in a tent and not in a ballroom, or if there’s a better way than to stand soaking in the rain waiting to be let in by the palace (like, is this The Notebook?). Nevertheless, those questions get washed away as soon as quirky dialogues are brought in, which gets a few actual chuckles, especially the banter between the two protagonists which are honestly very enjoyable. Shoutout to “first 50 rows of a Lady Gaga concert [kind of gay],” and “Your Royal Hardness.” The integration of pop culture references are few and far between, which is a positive aspect—it feels good for the millennial and Gen Z readers, but not too overused that they feel forced (think Netflix’s Do Revenge).

The only thing we feel is noticeably regrettable, is the rivalry between the two protagonists is short-lived, which ends the witty banter that kept us wanting more.

Old tropes, done well

“You don’t need to reinvent the wheel, the wheel’s fine,” says RuPaul.

Red White & Royal Blue has quite a number of TV tropes that can be seen used in a myriad of stories. Ultimately, how the story tackles and focuses a lot on the “forbidden love” trope is done quite well, and it can make you overlook a few of the overused tropes in romcoms.

We all love an enemies-to-lovers trope (Clueless, Me Before You, La La Land) because it paves way for great banter between the protagonists. Throw in a few good, shady jokes and we’re all smiling ear to ear. The “opposites attract” trope (Titanic, My Fair Lady) also helps sell the romance well, as it’s extra believable when there are obvious cultural differences between the two nations. We would wager that the long-distance relationship and the texting scenes would not work as well without this specific trope.

Plus, bonus points for the texting montag in Red White & Royal Blue not feeling cringy.

Fun accents all around

Upper Received Pronunciation (Upper RP), also known as The Queen’s English, is an accent you’ll notice straight into the film. As much as it sounds like speech from a different era, it’s very appropriately used here. Upper RP isn’t an accent you’ll bump into at a local pub, but spoken mainly by British aristocrats, such as Red White & Royal Blue’s Prince Henry and his family. Especially during the scene where Prince Henry is told to act like a “traditional” royal member of the family, it explains why the prince speaks with Upper RP throughout the film.

President Ellen Claremont speaks with a Southern twang. While it is established later that she originates from Texas, which plays a big part in the story, the twang really hits you across the face — as if Dolly Parton accepted the role. Madame President’s spouse is a Spanish man, and they really made it clear from the first sentence.

It’s quite fun to think that the most unrealistic part of the movie is that America would get a woman married to an immigrant become president.

Selling the fantasy

A good romantic story sells a fantasy. It doesn’t have to be the most realistic thing in the world, but it gives us a glimpse of hope—a dream that maybe we can get a love like they have. Someone who will spend time with us, be passionate, and stay. This part is done quite well in Red, White & Royal Blue, selling the relationship that these two, despite their differences and obstacles, are trying hard to make it work and genuinely love each other. The moment when they meet after the scandal broke and they just fell down, hugging on the stairs, is the cherry on top of this gay cake.

What gives us a sense of fantasy the most is arguably the supportive parents, especially if you’re watching as part of the Asian community. Many households are still holding onto their traditional values, so much so that the concept of parents being supportive as you’re coming out can seem foreign. However, someone out there is getting exactly the love and support Alex is getting from his mum, and that’s good for them.

Lastly, this movie has a lot of sex scenes. It is interesting to note that the scenes look animated and real—not just over-the-top moans and orgasms. They’re conveying emotions, they’re conveying pain, and it helps sell the intimacy and love the protagonists have for each other.

“Every queer person has the right to come out on their own times and terms”

Order a cup of coffee, finish half, and Netflix would have already done two films and a TV show with LGBTQ+ characters for the sake of equality. While queer visibility is undoubtedly a good thing, Red, White & Royal Blue has a message that is, unfortunately, underrated and forgotten at times.

Every queer person has the right to come out on their own times and terms. Please do not “out” queer folks—not to their family, not to the people who don’t know, not anyone. Coming to terms with one’s identity is a hard thing in itself, and sharing that with the world takes incredible amounts of courage. Do not pressure anyone, or be pressured to come out when you’re not ready.

While public attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community is better now than twenty years ago, it is not wrong to feel scared confronting one’s family or even closest friends; scared if their perception towards them will change. We can’t all expect thousands of people to rally outside the palace waiting for you to go out with your soulmate to wave your hands at them like in the movie—not when we cannot even expect your direct parents to look at you the same.

As long as this fact has not changed, every queer person has the right to come out on their own times and terms, which is perhaps what Red, White & Royal Blue does best: bring to the forefront this very important and still very underrated message.

