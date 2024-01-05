‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’: Everything you need to know about the concert film

Concert films have become one of the most popular genres amongst fans and when it comes to a star like Beyoncé, it becomes a bigger deal for everyone. Fans across the globe have been excited to watch Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce ever since the release date of the film was announced. Finally, after a long wait and great early reviews, the concert movie is arriving in Indian theatres this week.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce follows the singer through the development and execution of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which occurred as an extension of her 2022 studio album Renaissance. The concert film not only features a close look at how Beyoncé operates but also stars some of your favourite artists’ who have worked closely with her. Here is everything you need to know about the movie.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce – Release date, plot, cast & more

Renaissance by Beyonce was the seventh studio album released by her on 29 July 2022. The album circles around her desire for escapism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The universally acclaimed album was lauded by everyone for its positive and eclectic celebration of post-1970s black dance music and ball culture. The reviews for Renaissance were so good that they helped Beyonce become the most awarded person in Grammy Awards history. The album broke several commercial records and was touted as the best album of 2022 by multiple publications as well.

The birth of the concert film

Soon after the release of the album, fans noticed how Beyoncé did not release a visual counterpart of Renaissance. Her previous albums like B’Day (2006), Beyoncé (2013), Lemonade (2016) and The Lion King: The Gift (2019) — all these albums had a video companion but this album. She then announced her sixth solo headlining concert tour, the Renaissance World Tour, on 1 February 2023. The all-stadium concert run kickstarted on 10 May 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden and was wrapped up on 1 October 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. It became the eighth highest-grossing concert tour of all time, the second highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist, the highest-grossing tour by a black artist, and achieved the two highest monthly tour grosses in history. On 30 September, the details of the concert film’s release through AMC Theatres were announced.

What is Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce about?

The film consists of an ambitious coverage of the tour containing highlights from the full run of the tour, the visual album of Renaissance, and documentary footage of the making of both the album and the tour through only the tour that was featured in the final cut.

Who can you expect to see in the movie?

Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, parents Mathew and Tina Knowles, cousin Angela Beyincé, and her three children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter are featured in the concert film. Additionally, artists including Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett will also make appearances throughout the film. The end credits of the movie will also feature My House, a 2023 single by Beyoncé in support of the film.

The release date of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce released on 1 December 2023 on World AIDS Day in the United States. The date was chosen to give a tribute to Beyoncé’s uncle, John Edward Rittenhouse Jr., who introduced her to Black dance music and ball culture and died during the AIDS epidemic. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé had its world premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on 25 November 2023, followed by an additional premiere which was held on 30 November 2023 at London’s Leicester Square and received great reviews from everyone. The film will hit the Indian theatres on 5 January 2024.

Box office collections

The concert film minted USD 32.8 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 10.1 million in other territories, making its worldwide total sum up to USD 42.9 million up until 8 December 2023. The film had the second-best opening weekend for the first week of December. Following Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce marked the first time two different concert movies opened at number one at the domestic box office in the same year and received rave reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the Renaissance film about?

It revolves around the development and execution of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which occurred as an extension of her 2022 studio album Renaissance.

-Is the Renaissance film going to be on Netflix?

A Netflix release is not on the cards for the film currently.

-How long is Beyoncé’s Renaissance film?

The film’s duration is 2 hours and 48 minutes.

-How many documentaries does Beyoncé have?

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce marks the sixth documentary Beyoncé has made throughout her historic career.

Hero & Feature Image: Renaissance official website