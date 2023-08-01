‘Saw X’: Trailer, plot details, release date and everything else we know about the upcoming horror film

When we talk about horror film franchises, any list would simply be incomplete without Saw, which set an entirely different benchmark for gruesome gore and psychological horror. Saw X, the latest entrant to the franchise, will soon hit theatres and we are here for the return of the creepy and dangerous Jigsaw.

At the Midsummer Screen Festival, Lionsgate unveiled the Saw X trailer and assured audiences that the notorious Jigsaw is all set to make a comeback. The upcoming tenth movie in the horror franchise will also see the return of director Kevin Greutert, who previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter while also serving as an editor on the first five Saw films and Jigsaw. The film is written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, with Daniel J. Heffner, Ketura Kestin and James Wan serving as executive producers.

i’ve never looked better. come find me at #MidsummerScream. now I know how that raggedy ann doll feels. follow along as I take a little tricycle ride down memory lane… pic.twitter.com/gdGJeSYxlx — Saw (@Saw) July 29, 2023

So, if you can’t wait to watch the latest Saw movie, here is everything you need to know about Saw X, including its trailer, plot details, cast and release date.

‘Saw X’ trailer: What is the plot of the movie?

According to Lionsgate’s official synopsis, the plot of Saw X will be taking place between the events of the first two Saw films – Saw and Saw II.

The plot of Saw X will shed some light on how John Kramer became the infamous Jigsaw. In the film, we will get to see how a sick and desperate Kramer travelled to Mexico for a high-stakes, experimental medical treatment, seeking a miraculous cure for his cancer. To his horror, he soon realises that the entire procedure was a scam scheme targeting the most vulnerable people in society. This experience cemented the foundation of Kramer’s transformation into Jigsaw and his newfound purpose of expertly using his characteristic and ingenious array of traps against con artists.

Who is in the cast of ‘Saw X’?

Tobin Bell is reprising his role as John Kramer aka Jigsaw alongside Shawnee Smith who is returning as Amanda Young. The rest of the cast will feature Steven Brand, Synnove Macody Lund, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto.

In a statement to Variety, Lionsgate confirmed Bell’s return to the Saw franchise last October: “The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything ‘Saw’ fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

When is the upcoming movie ‘Saw X’ releasing?

Saw X will hit theatres on September 27, 2023.

Check out the ‘Saw X’ trailer below

