Scottie Pippen calls Michael Jordan a “horrible player”

30 May 2023 01:06 AM

Ambrose Leung

Scottie Pippen is causing quite the commotion in the basketball community for calling Michael Jordan a “horrible player.”

Not the first time the legendary Chicago Bull alumni threw shade at Jordan, this callout was aired on Stacey King’s “Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast” where Pippen was asked to crown either LeBron James or Michael Jordan as the better basketball player to which Pippen named James as the “greatest statistical player.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gimme The Hot Sauce (@gimmethehotsaucepodcast)

Pippen attributes the team as well as the coach Phil Jackson for unlocking Jordan’s full potential as before his [Pippen] arrival to the team, Jordan was “a horrible player” and was “horrible to play with.” Going further by saying MJ was all 1-on-1 and that he shot bad shots.

Scottie Pippen then went to Instagram immediately after to list some of his accomplishments, “From humble beginnings to 6 championships, 2 gold medals, Hall of Fame, and leading the Bulls franchise with the most playoff wins. Here’s to the unsung heroes… Cheers!” While he could be pointing out that he may not have gotten as much credit as he deserved, his bold statement about Jordan was met with an equal amount of negativity in his comment section.

(Images:  Steve Lipofsky /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

