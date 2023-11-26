Buying luxury: Inside 10 of Selling Sunset’s most expensive homes

Every Selling Sunset fan knows the shot: The camera swoops through sky-high ceilings of spectacular houses and down into a chic chef’s kitchen, where wall-to-wall pocket doors reveal an infinity pool vanishing into the glittering horizon of LA. But beyond the feuds, fashion, and faux pas, what truly steals the show are Selling Sunset’s most expensive homes.

Beyond the scripted drama, Selling Sunset transcends the mere domain of real estate, emerging as a paradigm of extravagant living. While the prospect of acquiring a compound with a 12-car garage and an expansive pool akin to those in Beverly Hills might not be on every viewer’s agenda, the vicarious glimpses into these multimillion-dollar residences are undeniably satisfying. Think of it as virtual real estate window shopping — the perfect indulgence for those who love their reality TV with a side of glamour.

Situated in the prestigious locales of Hollywood Hills, Sunset Strip, Malibu, and Beverly Hills, The Oppenheim Group orchestrates transactions for some of the most luxurious and costly real estate in the region. As season 7 of the hit Netflix show unfolds, it’s the perfect time to reminisce about the gasp-eliciting properties that have graced our screens. From opulent infinity pools to panoramic city views spanning 300 degrees and architectural marvels like glass elevators, these mansions surpass even the grandeur of certain celebrity abodes.

Read on as we embark on a curated tour of Selling Sunset’s most expensive homes.

Selling Sunset’s most expensive homes

1. Saint Ives Place

Cost: USD 7.995 million

Square Footage: 4,401

Nestled discreetly behind private gates above the illustrious Sunset Strip, Saint Ives Place stands as a beacon of contemporary luxury living. Priced just short of USD 8 million, this architectural masterpiece spans an expansive 4,401 square feet, offering an unrivalled vantage point from Downtown to the ocean. Apart from the stunning details, Saint Ives brings an important piece of legacy along with its listing: Its former resident, pop superstar Harry Styles. Luckily, the home fell into agent Emma’s hands after Styles offloaded it to her client and we got to see it ‘As It Was’.

The main level unfolds with an open floor plan, characterised by soaring ceilings and hardwood flooring. The living area, with its cosy fireplace and retractable glass walls, seamlessly connects to a grassy terrace that wraps around the home. The gourmet kitchen, a culinary haven, features sleek white cabinetry, grey stone countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite presents jetliner views, a private balcony, a walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with a dual vanity, infinity-edge tub, and a walk-in shower, which in turn also opens up to panoramic views. The additional guest bedrooms, each generously sized, feature exquisite ensuite bathrooms. The backyard, a secluded oasis, hosts a sparkling pool, hot tub, and a cabana with a sitting area, bar, and bathroom. Valued at USD 239,850, the agent’s commission is reflective of the property’s stature.

This residence also encompasses a home theatre, gym, office, and a private terrace with downtown LA at your feet. With a large 2-car garage and an extended private driveway, this home is a testament to opulence and is only minutes away from West Hollywood’s premier dining and shopping spots.

2. 1911 East Bay Avenue

Cost: USD 12.5 million

Square Footage: 5,634

Situated within the exclusive enclave of E Bay on the Balboa Peninsula Point, 1191 East Bay Avenue offers an exceptional bayfront living experience. Revered for its captivating views of Newport Harbor marina and channel, this residence embodies coastal charm with gusto. Recently renovated, the house seamlessly merges eastern seaboard influences with contemporary coastal aesthetics to give us one of Selling Sunset’s most expensive homes.

The interior showcases meticulous craftsmanship, featuring custom millwork and wide-plank oak floors. The open kitchen, equipped with top-tier appliances such as a Wolf double-oven range and Sub-Zero, is a haven for culinary enthusiasts and private chefs, providing scenic views of sailing regattas and cruising yachts. Imagine enjoying some caviar while rooting for your favourite sailor!

Designed for entertainment, the living spaces include a luxurious living room with coffered ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace, as well as a private family/game-room with a wet bar and wine refrigerator. The master suite offers a tranquil retreat with a private balcony, fireplace, and a spa-inspired bath.

Outside, the spacious patio, complemented by an outdoor fireplace, extends into three terraces, including a brick deck and a sizeable grassy lot. The property continues to a landing above the water, offering ample space for hosting events, which with this house, seems mandatory. The dock accommodates a 40+ feet vessel and side-tie for a personal Duffy year-round. Occupying a 35 ft. wide lot with a 3-car garage, this residence seamlessly blends luxury with practicality.

3. 1301 Dolphin Terrace

Cost: USD 20.5 million

Square Footage: 11,011

Nestled on more than 1/3 of an acre, 1301 Dolphin Terrace is an architectural masterpiece that marries unparalleled design with superior construction quality, all the while offering expansive front-row panoramic views of Newport Harbour. Boasting a generous 11,000+ sq. ft., this LEED Platinum-certified estate ranks among the largest private residences in North America. The meticulously crafted interior includes a custom 14-seat theatre/audiophile listening room, a commercial full-size elevator, a professional bar, and a fully automated system by Savant.

The property features an infinity pool with a Jacuzzi, a gym, and a basement playroom readily convertible to a wine cellar. Technological sophistication meets ecological sustainability as the residence incorporates a 26.5KW solar array, a 100% water treatment process, and a separate 38KW generator with a built-in fuel supply. Five bedrooms and nine washrooms later, we have to say, this is the gold standard of L.A. living.

4. 1 Buggy Whip Drive

Cost: USD 22.4 million

Square Footage: 51,000

Nestled in Los Angeles’ premier equestrian community, 1 Buggy Whip Drive, known as Hacienda de la Paz, is not just a residence; it’s a millennium of art, architecture, and engineering under one roof. Crafted by world-renowned architect Rafael Manzano Martos, this authentic Spanish estate spans 7.4 acres, making it the 36th largest and still-standing residence in the U.S.

Perched 1100 ft. above LA in the guard-gated city of Rolling Hills, Hacienda de la Paz offers unparalleled 180-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, beaches, downtown, and the San Gabriel Mountains. The estate boasts resort-style amenities, including a 10,000-sq. ft. hammam spa, a 15,000-sq. ft. neoclassical grand ballroom, 2 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, direct access to horse stables, arenas, and 57 miles of equestrian trails.

Additional features include a guesthouse, bocce court, gym, yoga room, wine cellar, catering kitchens, geothermal heating & cooling, radiant heated flooring, elevators, 6-car garage, motor court, and landscaped romantic gardens. Hacienda de la Paz isn’t just a home; it’s an experience waiting to be lived.

5. 2201 Bayside Drive

Cost: USD 27.995 million

Square Footage: 9,129

This newly constructed custom estate on Bayside Drive, Corona Del Mar gives you some serious bragging rights. A harmonious blend of natural stone and wood elements, this exquisite waterfront property promises luxurious tranquility. With five ensuite bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and about 50 feet of private beachfront, it’s a haven tailored for all the water babies out there.

The property includes shared ownership of one of the West Coast’s longest private docks, capable of hosting multiple yachts up to 100ft. A grand pivot door and a double-height foyer greet you, unveiling meticulously landscaped surroundings. Inside, European wide plank bleached oak flooring, illuminated floating staircases, and expansive glass features define the approximately 9,129 sq. ft. of interiors.

Slide-away pocket doors seamlessly connect the space to a heated patio, a zero-edge saltwater pool and spa, and a courtyard with a built-in Lynx Grill. The kitchen, adorned with Honed Calcatta Vagli slab countertops and a La Canche designer stove from Paris, promises culinary delight. This Bayside Drive estate, designed by Brandon Architects, Patterson Custom Homes, Harvard Investment Group, and Brooke Wagner Design, sets a new standard for coastal luxury.

7. 1127 F Avenue

Cost: USD 29.995 million

Square Footage: 15,067

Nestled along a palm-lined promenade just 100 feet from the beach, this architectural marvel is on one of Coronado’s largest lots. Originally crafted for magnate W.A. Gunn in 1925, this four-bedroom (option for five), eight-bathroom estate exudes vintage Hollywood glamour, seamlessly blended with contemporary luxury.

As a historical landmark, “Coronado Castle” showcases a captivating mix of castle-like features, exquisite Spanish embellishments, and opulent details echoing the roaring ’20s. Think The Great Gatsby-like parties! The home’s grandeur is unveiled through a stunning foyer with a spiral staircase and hand-hewn beams, leading to an impressive turret serving as the entrance hall.

Preserving the essence of the era, the estate boasts a formal dining room with an immaculately hand-painted coffered ceiling, ornate ironwork, and stained-glass touches. The kitchen is lined with an 80-inch La Cornue range, Subzero appliances, a Miele steam oven, and a wet bar.

Renovations, meticulously executed, maintain historical accuracy while embracing modern-day comforts. A firepit lounge, golf simulator, 25-seat movie theatre, world-class gym, and spa enrich the lavish basement. The pool deck, a stage for summertime gatherings, features 250-year-old stonework, Moorish ironwork, and a full outdoor kitchen.

The lush oasis even includes 100-year-old olive trees, fountains, a putting green, and a dog run. A detached guest house complements the estate. With a four-car garage and coveted off-street parking, this legacy estate stands as one of Southern California’s most exclusive properties, inviting you to own a piece of history with unmatched attention to detail.

8. 500-512 Perugia Way

Cost: USD 35 million

Square Footage: 15,507

Nestled behind private gates on the exclusive island in Bel-Air, the 1.5-acre compound of 500 – 512 Perugia Way is a rare gem flanked by other celebrity neighbours. Known as Il Sogno, meaning “The Dream,” this Tuscan Villa offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history. Tucked away from Sunset’s bustle yet minutes from Westwood and Beverly Hills, the home provides the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.

Formerly owned by corporate housing magnate Howard Ruby along with his wife, actress Yvette Mimieux Ruby, the property was purchased by Tinder co-founder Sean Rad. They bought the house next door in 2010 for USD 5.55 million, which Mimieux used as an art studio and library, and where she lived during her final years. The estate boasts a 10,600-square-foot main house designed by architect Mark Daniels, the planner behind Bel-Air’s layout. Decorated by design legend Kalef Alaton, the interiors feature a grand living room with hand-painted beamed ceilings, a ballroom-sized party room, a formal dining room, and a wine cellar.

The estate’s history is as fascinating as its design, with the mansion dating back to 1928. A Balinese-inspired cottage, spanning 4,900 square feet with five baths, adds to the allure. With a swimming pool, fountains, and lush surroundings, 500 – 512 Perugia Way stands as a timeless Hollywood oasis.

9. 8408 Hillside Avenue

Cost: USD 39.975 million

Square Footage: 20,058

Nestled deep inside the prestigious zip code of the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, the Hillside house from Selling Sunset is not just a home; it’s a jaw-dropping masterpiece by South Africa–based agency SAOTA. With an initial price tag of a whopping USD 43.9 million, this residence shocks and charms at every turn. It also ranks highly as one of Selling Sunset’s most expensive homes.

Originally crafted for real estate developer Jeff Thomas, the property’s unique features tempted Jason Oppenheim into selling it. A standout detail? Imagine a 175-foot linear pool with a waterfall flowing into an atrium garden. The automated sliding glass doors, a 15-foot outdoor TV, four spas, a home theatre, and a wine cellar add to the home’s allure. But let’s talk views. Thomas forked out USD 2 million just to bury power lines, offering a 360-degree cityscape. Succinctly told to Realtor.com, Oppenheim argued, “The view is unrivalled from any home that I’ve seen in my life.” And he’s seen a lot of really great homes in L.A., so we’ll take his word for it!

The spacious master suite highlights an oversized walk-in dressing room imported from Lake Como, Italy plus a terrace with a private spa. Indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, including a 163-foot wraparound infinity pool, bar, and rooftop terrace, provide expansive views from the San Gabriel Mountains to DTLA, Santa Monica, and Catalina Island.

Beyond the bedrooms and bathrooms, the Hillside house surprises with an executive office, showroom-quality kitchen, butler’s kitchen, state-of-the-art theatre, game room, car showroom, and even a nightclub. The wellness centre, featuring hot and cold plunge spas, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, and a massage area, adds the finishing touch to this Hollywood Hills haven.

While the show did not reveal who purchased the property, records revealed that Hillside is owned by Tom Bilyeu, co-founder of the food company Quest Nutrition. He sold the company for USD 1 billion in 2019 and bought the mega-mansion shortly thereafter.

10. 1021 North Beverly Hills Drive

Cost: USD 75 million

Square Footage: 18,000+

Let’s talk about the house that stole the Selling Sunset spotlight – Davina Potratz’s jaw-dropping USD 75 million mansion at North Beverly Drive. Yes, the one that never quite found its match on the market but left us all dreaming.

Back in Season 2, Davina took on the challenge of selling the Oppenheim Group’s priciest listing ever. A cool USD 75 million for a house that’s basically the definition of Hollywood glamour. Fast forward a few years, and the house is still up for grabs with that eye-watering price tag intact. Seriously, they’re not giving up on this dreamy estate either!

Sure, the Netflix series kind of forgot about it in the last few seasons, but who could forget a place with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a guesthouse that’s probably bigger than your whole apartment? Developed by Sen Properties, this Beverly Hills beauty sprawls over an acre, boasting a movie theatre, a gym, and one of the most stunning resort-like pools in Beverly Hills.

And let’s not forget the cool stuff like the futuristic automated awning and a separate 2,690 sq. ft. guesthouse with two beds and two baths. It’s the stuff dreams are made of, even if it’s still waiting for its Hollywood ending. Davina’s listing may not have a sold sign, but it’s forever etched as Selling Sunset’s most expensive home.

Which of Selling Sunset’s most expensive homes do you want to move into?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Did the USD 75 million house sell on Selling Sunset?

No, the USD 75 million house featured in the second season of Selling Sunset was not sold but continues to be listed on the O Group website. The property has been developed by Adnan Sen, a Turkish gas company mogul.

Who bought the USD 44 million house on Selling Sunset?

The USD 44 million mansion sold for USD 39. 975 million to Tom Bilyeu, co-founder of the food company Quest Nutrition. He sold his company for USD 1 billion in 2019 and bought the mega-mansion shortly thereafter.

What’s the most expensive house on Selling Sunset?

The most expensive of all houses shown on Selling Sunset and the highest price The Oppenheim Group has listed a home at is North Beverly Hills Drive, Los Angeles, costing a whopping USD 75 million.

Who has sold the most houses on Selling Sunset?

Mary Fitzgerald is the most successful real estate agent on the show, with over USD 100 million in sales and an active listing in November 2023 of USD 3.2 million.

