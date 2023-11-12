What’s in store for season 8 of ‘Selling Sunset’? Cast, release dates, and more

Drama, disses, and disputes might’ve been the headlining acts for the newly-released seventh season, but the big question on every fan’s mind is undoubtedly this: Will Netflix seal the deal on Selling Sunset season 8, or is this real estate show ready to close shop? From Marie-Lou Nurk’s tiffs with Chrishell Stause to Nicole Young’s persistent clashes and the arrival of newbie Cassandra Dawn, the last season was a rollercoaster ride of high-end property dealings and high-heeled adventures.

The future of the show remains shrouded in mystery at the moment, and fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for an official announcement. In this article, we delve into the latest updates on the potential cast, prospective release date, and what might unfold in the event that the show makes its highly anticipated return. Whether it’s a fierce feud, a fabulous mansion, or a tantalising plot twist, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned for all the inside scoop on the future of Selling Sunset season 8.

Has Selling Sunset been renewed for season 8?

The fate of Selling Sunset hangs in the balance, with Netflix yet to officially confirm a season 8. However, there’s ample reason for optimism among fans of the reality series. Back in June 2022, Netflix renewed the show for two more seasons, as reported by Variety i.e. seasons 6 and 7. Plus, the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down, with season 3 of Selling The O.C. on the horizon as well. While the network has remained tight-lipped, the cliffhangers of season 7 have left viewers eagerly anticipating an official renewal announcement.

Additionally, the O Group’s expansion project seems to be a driving force for Netflix. With season 7 unveiling a new LA office and Selling The O.C. infiltrating Cabo San Lucas, all signs point to a new season in the works.

Which cast members would be returning for Selling Sunset season 8?

If Selling Sunset season 8 secures the green light, a familiar cast is likely to grace our screens. Expect to see the return of Chrishell Stause, along with Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza Smith. Recent additions like Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi are also expected to continue their roles. Heather Rae El Moussa’s status on the show, however, remains uncertain, given her limited involvement in season 7.

During a March 2023 interview with E! News, Heather expressed her eagerness to get back to work, hinting at the possibility of returning. Yet, her absence from much of the previous season raises questions about her future on Selling Sunset. Complicating matters is her new HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, which could potentially conflict with her role in the Selling Sunset ensemble. While Brett cautiously put a “TBD” tag on the matter, it was Jason who affirmed her continued association with The Oppenheim Group. However, he clarified that her role on the show was at the discretion of production and Netflix.

In the finale, Bre, a season six addition, clashed with Chelsea over the arrival of new agent Cassandra. Earlier in the season, Cassandra introduced herself to Bre and the other agents during an open house in Mexico, claiming prior acquaintance — a claim promptly refuted by Bre. Their discord persisted throughout the season. Chelsea, who had a history of conflicts with Bre in seasons 6 and 7, addressed the tension between Bre and Cassandra at an Oppenheim Group party. This confrontation culminated dramatically as Bre exited the scene, hinting at a possible exit from the show. If Bre returns for an eighth season, viewers hope these unresolved issues will be explored and resolved.

Another person who might not be back for future episodes? Jason’s now ex-girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk, who had a beyond-awkward confrontation with Chrishell this season. The 25-year-old German insinuated that Chrishell might have lingering feelings about Jason, which inevitably became the ground for a cold, unfriendly attitude toward her. As charged as the conversation was, the clip is equally cringey to watch. Check out the snippet below!

Is Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young’s feud still ongoing?

Season 7 attempted to mend the feud between Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause, which began in season 6. However, drama persisted as Nicole made snide remarks throughout the season. Their strained relationship may extend into future seasons of the show. Bre Tiesi, in a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, commented, “I don’t think so. Some accusations and behavior may be hard to move on from, and people can’t stop beating a dead horse.” We will only have to wait for Selling Sunset season 8 to confirm where their relationship stands.

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 7 reunion?

Selling Sunset Season 7 premieres tomorrow! And on November 15 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, get ready for the Selling Sunset Reunion event you WON’T want to miss, hosted by Tan France! pic.twitter.com/ertYwNmA2V — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2023

There’s good news in this department! Netflix has officially confirmed a Selling Sunset season 7 reunion will be happening. The streaming platform shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a teaser picture of the cast who will be in attendance. It included Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary and Romain Bonnet, Bre Tiesi, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, and Emma Hernan. Missing from the reunion couches are Heather El Moussa, Jason’s now ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk, and new cast member Cassandra Dawn.

According to the platform, the reunion will be hosted by Tan France and will air at 9 pm EST on 15th November.

Is there a Selling Sunset season 8 trailer?

So far, a trailer has yet to be released for season 8 since there’s been no announcement of a renewal. This means fans will have to hang tight until a new season is confirmed for a juicy snippet of what’s to come. In the meantime, enjoy binge-watching season 7, and keep checking back for the latest updates on this latest Selling Sunset season!

You can watch Selling Sunset season 7 here.

