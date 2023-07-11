Add these 10 best shows based on true stories to your watchlist, based on IMDb ratings

Everyone likes a good watch, whether it’s a movie or a TV show. Every genre has its own set of admirers. But when a TV show is based on a true story, it becomes an even more interesting watch. We have listed some of the best shows in recent times that are based on real events and have the highest rating on IMDb.
With the boom in OTT content, especially since the pandemic, there is no dearth of good shows. Subscriptions to platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 and others have shot up significantly, and they are constantly churning out endless content for their viewers. While sometimes a lot of movies and TV shows might get lost in the crowd, there are some that stand out. Apart from the huge number of positive responses from viewers, their IMDb ratings also reflect how good these shows are.
But when a TV show is made from a true story, it is a completely different ball game. Oftentimes, while adapting true events to a TV show that runs over a few episodes, a lot of things get lost in translation. But there are many shows that got things right and their IMDb ratings are proof. We have listed the 10 best shows that were made based on a true story, and did complete justice to it.
Best shows based on a true story
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Directed by: Johan Renck
Cast: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, Con O’Neill
Synopsis: Based on the infamous Chernobyl disaster, the show is set in one fine night in April 1986. The city of Chernobyl in the erstwhile Soviet Union faces the wrath of possibly the worst nuclear disasters in the history of mankind. Many scientists and firefighters sacrificed their lives to save the nation and Europe.
2 /10
Directed by: Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anjali Barot, Shadaab Khan
Synopsis: This true story follows the life of Harshad Mehta, who rose to great heights with the stock market. It is based on the famous Indian stock market scam of 1992 that was committed by many stockbrokers, including Mehta. It graphs his rise and then his tragic downfall.
3 /10
Directed by: Chris Brancato, José Padilha, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro
Cast: Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook and many others
Synopsis: This show portrays the rise of the infamous cocaine racket in Colombia and the stories of the drug kingpins of the late ’80s. It starts with the drug lord Pablo Escobar and how the authorities wage wars against him to catch him. But it is a bigger racket than anyone has seen, involving political figures, police, military forces and even the common man.
Directed by: Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves
Cast: Natasha Bharadwaj, Mohit Raina, Satyajeet Dubey, Tina Desai, Konkona Sen Sharma
Synopsis: Based on the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai that changed the fate of the entire nation forever. The show is centred in a hospital that becomes the ground for all victims of the attack, until the terrorists take over. The staff and the victims must escape in order to make it out alive.
5 /10
Directed by: Joe Penhall, Charlize Theron, David Fincher
Cast: Holt McCallany, Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, Cameron Britton
Synopsis: FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench take up the task of getting inside a criminal’s mind to understand what drove them to commit the crimes. Their speciality is serial killers and trying to understand their psyche. This way the agents pave the way for modern day profiling of serial killers that the FBI follows till today.
6 /10
Directed by: Peter Morgan
Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manvill, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Olivia Williams and many others
Synopsis: This show is based on the real events of the British Royal family. Following the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, the show offers an exclusive look into the life of Queen Elizabeth, right from the earliest days of her reign. She took over the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, when she was just 25.
7 /10
Directed by: Kim Sung-ho
Cast: Tang Jun-sang, Lee Je-hoon, Hong Seung-Hee, Lee Jae-wook
Synopsis: It is based on the real-life story of a young man who suffers from Asperger syndrome and his uncle. They work in the family trauma cleaning company called “Move to Heaven”. Their job is to clear out the possessions of dead people. In the process, they uncover a lot of stories left behind by the dead.
8 /10
Directed by: Richie Mehta
Cast: Shefali Shah, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal, Yashaswini Dayama
Synopsis: This show is based on the Nirbhaya Delhi gang rape case that shook the entire nation and united everyone to come out on the streets asking for justice for the young girl. This show followed the investigation and the prompt action of Delhi Police investigation into finding the perpetrators.
Directed by: Ryan Murphy, Daniel Minahan, David Schwimmer
Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Kenneth Choi, Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, John Travolta, Courtney B. Vance
Synopsis: This shocking real-life story deals with the case of OJ Simpson, the black American football player, who was accused of killing his ex-wife and a waiter. The entire world was sure it was him who did it, the police collected enough evidence to prove him guilty. But his excellent team of lawyers found ways to get him acquitted.
10 /10
Directed by: Gideon Raff
Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Hadar Ratzon, Noah Emmerich, Waleed Zuaiter
Synopsis: The gripping tale is set in the 1960s during the ongoing tensions between Iraq and Syria. Eli Cohen is Israel’s most notable spy who has been trying to get on the job for years. He finally manages to percolate through the Syrian government and becomes one of the top Syrian officials.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Boardwalk Empire, Orange is the New Black, Deadwood and The Goldbergs, The Spy, Delhi Crime, Scam 1992 are some of the TV series are based on true stories.