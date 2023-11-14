Everything we know about ‘Shrek 5′ including its release date, plot, cast and more

It’s time to return to our favourite swamp as DreamWorks is all set to resurrect our beloved green ogre with Shrek 5. Ever since Shrek made its cinematic debut in 2001, it has won the hearts of many generations of audiences around the world and helped turn DreamWorks Animation into the powerhouse it is today. The franchise has ventured through many spin-offs and three main movie instalments, enthralling fans with heartwarming tales from the land of ‘far, far away’.

The last main entry in the Shrek franchise, Shrek Forever After, graced theatres in 2010, marking what, at the time, appeared to be a fond farewell to our beloved ogre. However, the longing for more adventures in the swamp has persisted among fans, and whispers of a fifth instalment have piqued our imagination.

Cut to April 2023, Chris Meledandri, the founder and CEO of Illumination, revealed that discussions were underway to reunite the original cast for Shrek 5, reigniting the excitement that had been dormant for over a decade.

So, on that note, let’s delve into everything we know about Shrek 5, from its anticipated release date to the returning cast and even a few hints about its plot.

Does ‘Shrek 5′ have a release date?

While we don’t have an exact release date for Shrek 5, there’s some scoop about the year it will be released. An NBCUniversal employee mistakenly listed the film for a 2025 release on their LinkedIn page and then swiftly removed it.

The secrecy surrounding this abrupt deletion only adds to the intrigue, hinting at the possibility of Shrek’s return to the big screen in 2025.

The ‘Shrek 5′ voice cast: Who is likely to return?

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri has already teased the core Shrek cast reuniting for the fifth instalment. While no deals had been finalised as of April 2023, his interview with Variety gives us hope that our favourite voices will return.

“When you look back on those vocal performances, they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations.”

This means that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas are likely to reprise their iconic roles.

Meledandri also shared his optimism in another interview. “We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

What will ‘Shrek 5′ be about?

While details about the plot of Shrek 5 remain scarce, some hints have been dropped. In March 2017, screenwriter Michael McCullers, the mastermind behind this new Shrek adventure, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the movie would be a “pretty big reinvention” of the series. He emphasised the need for a fresh take, considering the four previous movies and the beloved characters.

Though it’s been five years since McCullers’ statement, Mike Myers, in May 2022, expressed his eagerness to return for a new Shrek movie. This enthusiasm suggests that, whatever direction the Shrek franchise takes, it will be worth the wait.

As of now, no trailer, images or video footage of Shrek 5 have surfaced, leaving us in suspense and eager for any glimpse into the next adventure in the swamp.

