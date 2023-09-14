‘Solo Leveling’ anime series: What we know about the upcoming adaptation of the beloved manhwa

Solo Leveling, the hugely popular South Korean webtoon (or manhwa), is making its way to the world of anime, and fans can’t wait for the adventure to begin. Originally started as a web novel in 2016 by Chugong, Solo Leveling took on a new life as a webtoon in March 2018, beautifully illustrated by Jang Sung-rak. The webtoon wrapped up in December 2021.

This captivating Korean manhwa quickly won the hearts of fans around the world with its weekly releases. For the uninitiated, it follows the journey of Sung Jinwoo, a hunter who undergoes an incredible transformation throughout the series.

The manhwa, with its 179 chapters, and the novel spanning 270 sections makes for the perfect premise for a gripping anime. So it’s not too surprising to see A-1 Studios bringing Solo Leveling to life with an anime adaptation. And guess what? The makers just dropped the first trailer of this forthcoming anime.

As fans around the world eagerly await more details about their favourite manhwa’s anime adaptation, we have compiled all the available information about it including speculation of its release date, voice cast, storyline and more.

‘Solo Leveling’ anime series: Epic adventures await you

The anime’s plot is already set in stone, thanks to the completed manhwa and novel. It revolves around the incredibly powerful Sung Jinwoo and is set in a mesmerising fictional world.

In this world, humans known as hunters have gained supernatural abilities after mysterious ‘gates’ appeared a decade ago. These gates serve as portals to another dimension filled with monsters and it’s the hunters’ job to defend humanity by taking on these creatures. However, Jinwoo is not your typical hunter and faces tremendous challenges in his line of work.

After a near-disastrous dungeon mission, his life takes a thrilling turn when he’s chosen by the ‘System’ through a quest window as its sole player, thereby giving him the extremely rare ability to level up in strength exponentially. This moment is what gives the story its name – Solo Leveling. Jinwoo gains the incredible power to increase his strength and can now transform those he defeats into loyal minions known as ‘shadows.’

And so begins Jinwoo’s journey, one where he faces not only monstrous foes but also fellow humans while delving deeper into his newfound abilities and their mysterious origins.

Do we know anything about the voice cast for ‘Solo Leveling’?

One intriguing aspect of the upcoming Solo Leveling anime is its casting. A-1 Studios, primarily known for their work with Japanese voice actors, will likely search for a different set of voices for this Korean series. Unfortunately, there’s no official news about the voice cast (yet).

When is the ‘Solo Leveling’ anime series releasing?

While the exact release date remains a mystery, the makers did drop an exciting trailer for the series. Fans initially expected it to arrive at the end of 2023, but it looks like they’ll need to be a bit more patient as the anime might now release around January 2024.

Meet the makers of the anime

The Solo Leveling anime boasts a team of talented makers.

Shunsuke Nakashige, known for directing Sword Art Online, Keijo and Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory, will be at the helm. Noboru Kimura, who has worked on projects like the Princess Principal films and Gangsta, is penning the script. Lastly (but not least), Hiroyuki Sawano, renowned for scoring Attack on Titan and The Seven Deadly Sins, will create the epic soundtrack.

Crunchyroll will be the platform for streaming the upcoming anime if you’re outside of Asia.

Check out the trailer of ‘Solo Leveling’ below:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is ‘Solo Leveling’ season 1 releasing?

Solo Leveling season 1 is set to release in January 2024. While the exact release date has not been officially revealed, fans can look forward to the anime’s debut in January next year.

– Which chapter of the Manhwa series will ‘Solo Leveling’ season 1 be based on?

The manhwa has a total of 179 chapters and the novel spans 270 sections. As such, it will be tough to estimate how many chapters the anime covers in the first season.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Solo Leveling/IMDb)

This story first appeared here.