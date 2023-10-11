facebook
Sony releases official look at the PlayStation 5 Slim
11 Oct 2023 03:01 PM

Sony releases official look at the PlayStation 5 Slim

Ambrose Leung

Sony has officially confirmed the release of the PlayStation 5 Slim. After teasing a November release date in July, details of the compact version are now out.

While identical in terms of performance and specs, the new PS5 Slim sees a reduction in volume of more than 30 percent which also translates to a reduction in weight by 18 percent. There are now four panels in total that can be swapped out and removed for cleaning the console. Size-wise, the new dimensions are now 358 x 80 x 216 mm (digital version) and 390 x 92 x 260 mm (disc drive version) versus the original PS5’s 390 x 104 x 260 mm. There is now also an option to increase hard drive storage capacity to 1 TB on both new slim models.

Set for a November release, this new Sony PS5 slim version will become the only option available after “inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out.”

Pricing for the version with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will cost $50 USD more than the digital version at $500 USD. It should be noted that those who wish to upgrade to a disc drive later on can purchase a separate add-on for $80 USD. This new model also has a slight premium over the current digital-only PS5 that retails for $399 USD.

(Images: Sony)

