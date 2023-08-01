Getting to know Tim Ballard, the inspiration behind ‘Sound of Freedom’

Some films make such a great impact on the viewers that people keep revisiting them again and again. A similar kind of film released in theatres earlier and has become the talk of the town. Titled Sound of Freedom, the action film is inspired by the true story of Tim Ballard. An American anti-human trafficking activist and author, Tim Ballard made some great efforts to stop sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The movie details the kind of efforts Ballard made to ensure that such malpractices are controlled. Let’s dig a little into the story and the man who inspired the plot of Sound of Freedom.

The true story behind the plot of Sound of Freedom will bring you to tears

The action-drama became a sleeper hit after viewers gradually started talking about the true story behind the compelling narration of Sound of Freedom. Jim Caviezel takes on the role of Tim Ballard and the movie has been directed by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde.

Who is Tim Ballard?

Hailing from California, Tim Ballard was a disciplined child. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had to serve a two-year mission to Chile. After finishing his mission, Ballard went to Brigham Young University to pursue his studies. He obtained a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and political science and went on to study for his master’s degree at the Monterey Institute of International Studies, graduating with a Master of Arts in international politics. He then worked as a U.S. Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the U.S. Child Sex Tourism Jump Team. It was after serving the government for 12 years that he found Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) in 2013.

What is Operation Underground Railroad?

After leaving the government service in 2013, Ballard founded a non-profit organisation named O.U.R. to work towards rescuing trafficking victims. The organisation has also helped in the arrest of a man suspected of distributing child pornography.

Because of all the great work by O.U.R., Ballard was able to testify before the United States Congress House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Global Human Rights in May 2015. He also discussed different strategies and approaches for saving children from trafficking rings. Ballard has also advocated partnerships between the U.S. government and non-governmental organisations that rescue trafficking victims.

In 2019, he also had a long discussion with the US Senate Judiciary Committee about US-Mexico border protection and its association with child sex trafficking.

However, it is important to note that this organisation has not been mentioned in the movie at all but you will see it being promoted on the official website of O.U.R.

Ballard’s hardest goodbye

Tim Ballard had to part ways with O.U.R. in 2023 after an internal investigation. It is said that several claims were made against him by multiple employees. Matt Osborne is the current President and COO of the organisation.

Plot of Sound of Freedom

The film narrates the story of Tim Ballard, who sets on a mission to find two young kids named Miguel and Rocío. The two kids get kidnapped from an alleged photo shoot and their father later discovers that they have been sold to be used as sex slaves. Ballard goes to great extents to find the brother-sister duo and rescue more such children who are a victim of sex trafficking. The film’s central plot is not an event that actually happened in Ballard’s life.

Release date of Sound of Freedom

The film was released in theatres on July 4, 2023, by Angel Studios. Rumour has it that Sound of Freedom might stream on Netflix or Hulu.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb