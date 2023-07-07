Stream-worthy shows starring South Korea’s versatile breakout actress Han So-hee

From a lonely crown princess in the Joseon Era to a young member of a drug cartel – Han So hee’s diverse roles in popular TV shows truly stand testimony to her acting prowess. This, despite a very short career to her name. Here’s a look at a few of her popular titles.

Few stars can claim to have had as meteoric a rise to fame as Han So-hee. As per numerous reports, the artist hustled for quite a while to get a shot at acting – juggling several part-time jobs in the meantime to make ends meet. After being scouted as a model, she debuted in the highly-watched music video for the all-boy K-pop group Shinee’s song Tell Me What to Do. Since then she’s starred in several K-dramas, firmly establishing herself as a name to watch out for in the Korean entertainment industry. And while her filmography is limited to a few hits, each has played an important role in furthering her popularity.

“I’m not sure what my charm is yet or what aspect of me the public looks upon fondly. Rather, it seems more difficult to know as the years go by,” she humbly stated to Star News in an interview, before adding, “Also, it won’t be easy, but I want to become an actress who knows how to enjoy the pressure that comes from the process.” Currently, she’s in the headlines for the highly-anticipated Netflix historical feature Gyeongseong Creature alongside Park Seo-joon. She’s also slated to appear alongside Jungkook of BTS in his new solo MV. Whether you’re a seasoned fan looking to get acquainted with her best work or just a K-drama enthusiast on the lookout for their next watch, here’s a look at a few of Han So-hee’s best TV shows.

Han So-hee’s best shows for your next TV binge

100 Days My Prince

Directed by: Lee Jong-jae, Nam Sung-woo

Cast: Doh Kyung-soo, Nam Ji-hyun, Jo Sung-ha, Jo Han-chul, Kim Seon-ho, Han So-hee, Kim Jae-young

Episodes: 18

Release date: 10 September 2018

Synopsis: After losing his memory in an accident, crown prince Lee Yool (played by Kyung-soo Do) leads a ‘commoner’s’ life. He soon meets the independent and bold Hong Shim (played by Nam Ji-hyun) who happens to be the oldest bachelorette in his kingdom. The two fall in love, with the prince embarking on a journey of recovering his memory. One of the few to earn his trust? Jung Jae-yoon (played by Kim Seon-ho), an advisor with face blindness. Also, in the picture? Crown princess Kim So-Hye (played by Han So-Hee) who was forced into marrying Yool and is constantly neglected by him. She’s secretly in love with one of her father’s hired killers Moo-yeon (played by Kim Jae-young) whose child she’s pregnant with.

Reflecting on her choice to play the role, Han So-hee noted in a press conference, “The crown princess character has everything and yet seemed so lonely. So, I was attracted to that charm she has.” She also noted in several interviews later that the role did make her a more recognisable face in Korea across a wide generation of viewers.

The World of the Married

Directed by: Mo Wan-il, Kim Sung-jin

Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, Han So-hee, Park Sun-young, Kim Young-min, Chae Gook-hee

Episodes: 18

Release date: 27 March, 2020

Synopsis: Family medicine doctor and associate director at Family Love Hospital Ji Seon-u (played by Kim Hee-ae) and aspiring director Lee Tae-oh (played by Park Hae-joon) are in a happy marriage. They also have a son Lee Jun-yeong (played by Jeon Jin-Seo). The fairytale-like life topples when Seon-u discovers that her husband has an extramarital affair with Yeo Da-kyung (played by Han So-hee) and vows to exact revenge.

The show met with wild acclaim and popularity. Han So-hee’s stellar performance won her a nomination for best new actress at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards as well as the title of Rookie of the Year – Television/Film at the 5th Asia Artist Awards in 2020. “It’s actually astounding. My life has changed,” she exclaimed in an interview with Korea Herald. “I’ve gained this urge to not retreat backward. I want to move forward, even if it’s a very tiny step. I’m not saying I have to be the lead, but I want to do something that would add even the slightest to my acting,” she added.

Nevertheless

Directed by: Kim Ga-ram

Cast: Han So-hee, Song Kang, Chae Jong-hyeop

Episodes: 10

Release date: 19 June 2021

Synopsis: Past experiences make the heartbroken Yoo Na-bi (played by Han So-hee) – a student of Hongseo University’s Sculpture Department – cynical about love. Soon enough, she meets fellow student Park Jae-eon (played by Song Kang) who enjoys flirting and casual flings but is averse to commitment. Also in the picture is the sincere Yang Do-hyeok (played by Chae Jong-hyeop) who is a walking green flag and quite taken by Na-bi.

According to Korea Times, the series was one of the most streamed on Netflix in Korea, topping several lists in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well. In an interview with SpotTVNews, Han So-hee noted that her favourite scene involves her character Na-bi stepping forward to kiss Jae-eon despite knowing he was bad news. “I hope you’ll stay tuned until the very end to find out whether Yoo Na-bi and Park Jae-uhn’s relationship is, in fact, true love,” she stated before adding, “ I hope that the drama Nevertheless became a good memory and time well spent for you in this sweltering summer.”

My Name

Directed by: Kim Jin-min

Cast: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun

Episodes: 8

Release date: October 15, 2021

Synopsis: Yoon Ji-woo (played by Han So-hee) loses her father under suspicious circumstances. Determined to exact revenge, she turns to Choi Moo jin (played by Park Hee-soon) the boss of a drug gang. He helps her join the drug investigation unit of the police department undercover – with her partner being detective Jeon Pil-do (played by Ahn Bo-hyun).

Han So-hee’s role in this series earned her a nomination in the ‘Top Excellence Award, Actress in a OTT’ category in the APAN Star Awards, ‘Best Actress’ category in the Baeksang Arts Awards, and ‘Best New Actress’ in the ‘Blue Dragon Series Awards.’ In an interview with Korea Herald, the actress noted that she’d grown as an actor with the series, displaying her versatility in the process. “I had never done an exercise before shooting My Name. I had to start from zero. But I suddenly found myself enjoying the heart-thumping action scenes. Because I wholeheartedly took part in the series, I became more confident in showing my work to others as well,” she said.

Soundtrack #1

Directed by: Kim Hee-won

Cast: Park Hyung-sik, Han So-hee

Episodes: 4

Release date: 23 March 2022

Synopsis: Lyricist Lee Eun-soo (played by Han So-hee) and photographer Han Seon-woo (played by Park Hyung-sik) and have been best friends for nearly twenty years. However, the lines between friendship and romance begin blurring for them when they start living together and collaborating on music.

Reflecting on her character, Han So-hee noted in an interview with Star News, “Eun-soo is a character whose personality is similar to mine, so I was able to film really comfortably and fully immerse myself more in the situation.”

Which of these TV shows starring Han So-hee are you watching this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Netflix