A look at popular YouTuber, singer, and Park Seo-joon’s rumoured girlfriend Xooos

One of South Korea’s most well-known YouTubers – who often covers songs by pop artists on the platform – has released her own music through the EP Made In Heart. She’s also currently in the headlines as Park Seo-joon’s rumoured girlfriend. Here’s all about Xooos.

With about 100 videos and over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 709k followers on Instagram – Xooos is a popular name in South Korea. The singer-songwriter shot to fame with her cover of Charlie Puth’s Light Switch, which currently has about 35 million views. She often vlogs parts of her life, giving viewers an insight into bits of her life – from vocal training schedules to diet. She also hosts Q&As. Earlier this year, she released her own music via a mini album titled Made In Heart with five tracks. She’s also set to perform at the Very Summer Festival in Thailand and Bubblepop Fest in Spain later this year. Most recently, she’s been dubbed popular actor Park Seo-joon’s girlfriend – with multiple media channels probing into the subject. The two, however, have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the subject. Here’s a look at what we know of the artist and her musical endeavours.

Xooos’ new EP features the heartfelt title track Bad At Us

The new EP comes with diverse tracks – Joy, Fabricated Love, Bad At Us (title), Lavender, There There. The official music video sees her croon about being ‘hard to love,’ and contemplating the fate of a relationship that runs hot and cold often. ‘So I’m running ’round in circles. Keep you waiting. But it can’t be much fun,’ she states before adding, ‘If this is what it feels like. Maybe, I’ll be alright. Maybe, I won’t blow us up.’ The visuals are whimsical and vintage, complimenting the reflective quality of the song itself.

This isn’t the singer’s first shot at her own music – she’d earlier released the optimistic, free-spirited single Naked in January 2023. The upbeat track sees her take the reins of her life and career – singing about breaking out of her shell and comfort zone and pursuing her passion. Despite releasing her own music, she continues to cover popular songs on her channel, the latest being Fifty Fifty by Cupid, Expectations by Anne Marie, and OMG by New Jeans. At the moment, she’s signed with record label and entertainment agency Wavy – founded by South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer Colde. Other names under the label include Jiwoo, Ahn Byung Woong, Basecamp, and Khakii.

She’s often spotted in major events and is close to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. In attendance at the latter’s Calvin Klein show, the former noted, “Jennie For Calvin Klein💜” later posting a picture with the idol saying, “And my sweet girls🌷.” She’s also seen endorsing several brands, including Nike, Vans, and Christian Dior. She’s set to perform at the Very Summer Festival in Thailand on 29 July – which also features Sabrina Carpenter and Milena in the lineup. She’s also a part of the lineup of the Bubblepop Fest in Barcelona Spain on 1-2 July, which also features Tiffany Day, LeeHi, Junny, and more.

News of her relationship with Park Seo-joon broke out earlier this week. However, his agency refrained from commenting on the subject, asking for their artist’s privacy to be honoured instead. Xooos has not released a statement either.

All images: Courtesy Xoos