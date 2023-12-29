ATP stars return for Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024

Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 will soon mark the return of the ATP tour to Hong Kong after a 21 year hiatus. This highly anticipated tournament will take place from December 31 to January 7 at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium. Featuring an impressive lineup of world-class tennis players, the event promises to be a thrilling experience for fans.

Andrey Rublev (currently ranked World No. 5), Karen Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe, and 2014 US Open Singles Champion Marin Cilic are among the pros in attendance. Hometown hero Coleman Wong and rising mainland star Shang Juncheng are confirmed to join the games as well.

As one of the opening week events of the global ATP 2024 Season, the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 serves as a prelude to the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, which begins two weeks later. More players will be announced for Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 in the upcoming days, adding to the anticipation and excitement building up in the tennis world.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) sponsors the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024, with support from HKSAR’s “M” Mark System which promotes the development of mega sports events in the city, highlighting the importance of hosting such high-profile tournaments. Furthermore, the Tournament Village will feature interactive tennis games, encouraging public participation and promoting a healthy lifestyle.