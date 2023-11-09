Break a sweat at the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong

We all love a good workout. So, why not trade lifting weights or running on a treadmill for something more exciting? Yes, we are talking about boxing. This sport isn’t just for the tough crowd, but it’s great for all levels and genders. So, get your boxing gloves ready because it’s time for some exciting sparring. Head to the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong to unleash your inner fighting spirit.
Boxing is one of the most enjoyable sports to watch on television. Whether it’s for self-defence, a fitness tool, or making your debut in the ring, Hong Kong is an ideal place for boxing. Simply because there’s no shortage of boxing gyms! While nothing beats a classic workout, taking up boxing is a great way to spice up your fitness journey. Fortunately, Hong Kong’s boxing gyms have great instructors who can teach you the basics and hone your skills, all while keeping fit. They can also guide you to up your game in the ring. From beginners to novices, and kids to women, you’ll never run out of options. See our top picks of the best boxing gyms in town.
So, try your hand (quite literally!) at the sport.
The best boxing gyms in Hong Kong for the perfect workout
DEF is well-known for being the home of Hong Kong’s most decorated boxer, Rex ‘The Wonder Kid’ Tso. It’s a place where warriors are made, whether you’re starting from the beginning or already have some experience. DEF is great at helping you further hone and develop your skills. They offer personal training sessions on top of group sessions. Even boxers as young as 12 can sign up for the student class! Who knows, you might just be the next wonder kid.
Expect elite-level boxing training at the Southpaw gym complete with state-of-the-art facilities and professional coaches. There are many courses available here whether you’re looking to stay fit or competitive. For beginners, there’s the Boxing Pad Circuit, which focuses on developing punching techniques and footwork. Meanwhile, those who want to take things up a notch can also opt for advanced lessons with guided sparring and drills with a partner.
Also, just a little tidbit. The southpaw is a stance where a boxer has the right hand and right foot forward, using mostly right jabs. Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is a southpaw boxer. A great name for the gym, isn’t it?
Image credit: southpawhk/Facebook
For starters, this gym is not to be confused with The Fight Club, okay? While group classes are great, there’s no beating an undivided one-on-one training session. You will be lucky if your group classes aren’t overcrowded which may not always be the case. Enter The Fighters Club. This boxing gym really champions tailor-made and private training based on your level and goal. So, whether it’s purely to lose weight or be Hong Kong’s Rocky Balboa, The Fighters Club is ready to accommodate.
Warrior Hong Kong is one of the OGs and well-known boxing gyms in the city. They specialise in boxing and Muay Thai classes that be can personalised regardless of fitness level. Unleash your fighting spirit and box to your heart’s content at the over 3,000 square feet of training space. The gym even has a professional-grade boxing ring on top of various punching bags. So get your punches ready, warrior.
Ursus Fitness has a reputation for being a strongman gym but that doesn’t mean its boxing and Muay Thai classes aren’t up to standard. In fact, they’re great options for all levels. Train under the watchful and professional eye of instructors Benz Aoikam and Khathasit “Ta” Jaisuedee who will bring out the inner fighter in you. Learn fundamental techniques in a tight-knit fitness community.
Do you want to be the GOAT of boxing? With GOAT Boxing’s high-quality one-on-one boxing sessions, you might come close… Kidding aside, the boxing gym is known for its boxing training and weight control management. They take pride in their “prestige” private sessions that are tailored to every ability level regardless of strengths, goals, and pace. As the focus is solely on you (pressure aside), it allows for a more tailored approach, aimed at honing specific skills. Private classes are available in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and more. It’s also open to professionals, youth, and complete beginners.
For total beginners, you’ll be in good hands at Basic Reflex as every technique or skill such as pad work and sparring is taught step-by-step, from the ground up. This way, you’ll gain a better understanding of the mechanics behind each movement and do them in the best way possible. Head coach Paul, who has been a boxing trainer for 30 years, leads the team of experienced coaches. His speciality lies in Cuban boxing techniques, having personally trained there. So, the focus here is more defensive but you’ll still be able to learn foundational techniques whether it’s counterpunching or head movement.
Impakt is one of the first mixed martial arts gyms to open in Hong Kong so its reputation is unparred. This is the place for those who want to take their training seriously, whether it’s boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu jiutsu or Muay Thai. In fact, the gym has a full-sized boxing ring in addition to punching bags of different weights and weight training machines. The training done here also combines aerobic and anaerobic workouts as well as core stabilisation among many others.
Image credit: impakt/Facebook
For the ladies, we highly recommend Nana Gym. The ladies-only gym provides a comfortable environment to train with all-women coaches. With small-class teaching, you get to enjoy a semi-private atmosphere without feeling isolated. The classes mostly mix boxing with body shaping training which is a hit among female boxers. And because the gym specifically caters to women, they understand that women’s physiques are different. If you’re looking to take it up a notch, then make sure to sign up for the Fighting Course. It’s taught by world-class Muay Thai bronze medalist and two-time Hong Kong female champion, Nana Tsang Hoi Lan.
Image credit: nanagymhk/Instagram
Hero image credit: The Fighters Club, featured image credit: Ursus Fitness
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-How do I choose a boxing club?
You can choose based on your preferred training method, style, and level.
-What is the most famous boxing gym in Hong Kong?
There are many famous boxing gyms in Hong Kong including DEF Boxing, Southpaw, and Warrior.