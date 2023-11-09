facebook
Break a sweat at the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong
09 Nov 2023 05:38 PM

Break a sweat at the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong

Jianne Soriano
Break a sweat at the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong
Break a sweat at the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong

We all love a good workout. So, why not trade lifting weights or running on a treadmill for something more exciting? Yes, we are talking about boxing. This sport isn’t just for the tough crowd, but it’s great for all levels and genders. So, get your boxing gloves ready because it’s time for some exciting sparring. Head to the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong to unleash your inner fighting spirit.

Boxing is one of the most enjoyable sports to watch on television. Whether it’s for self-defence, a fitness tool, or making your debut in the ring, Hong Kong is an ideal place for boxing. Simply because there’s no shortage of boxing gyms! While nothing beats a classic workout, taking up boxing is a great way to spice up your fitness journey. Fortunately, Hong Kong’s boxing gyms have great instructors who can teach you the basics and hone your skills, all while keeping fit. They can also guide you to up your game in the ring. From beginners to novices, and kids to women, you’ll never run out of options. See our top picks of the best boxing gyms in town.

So, try your hand (quite literally!) at the sport.

The best boxing gyms in Hong Kong for the perfect workout

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /9

DEF Boxing
DEF Boxing

DEF is well-known for being the home of Hong Kong’s most decorated boxer, Rex ‘The Wonder Kid’ Tso. It’s a place where warriors are made, whether you’re starting from the beginning or already have some experience. DEF is great at helping you further hone and develop your skills. They offer personal training sessions on top of group sessions. Even boxers as young as 12 can sign up for the student class! Who knows, you might just be the next wonder kid.

Address
B/F, 125 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 2840 0612
Opening hours
9 am to 10 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 6 pm (weekends)
Price
Personal training depends on the number of sessions and type of trainer. One session of group boxing classes costs HKD 257, five sessions for HKD 1,100, 10 sessions for HKD 1,980, 20 sessions for HKD 3,300, 30 sessions for HKD 3,960, and 50 sessions for HKD 5,500.

2 /9

Southpaw
Southpaw

Expect elite-level boxing training at the Southpaw gym complete with state-of-the-art facilities and professional coaches. There are many courses available here whether you’re looking to stay fit or competitive. For beginners, there’s the Boxing Pad Circuit, which focuses on developing punching techniques and footwork. Meanwhile, those who want to take things up a notch can also opt for advanced lessons with guided sparring and drills with a partner.

Also, just a little tidbit. The southpaw is a stance where a boxer has the right hand and right foot forward, using mostly right jabs. Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is a southpaw boxer. A great name for the gym, isn’t it?

Image credit: southpawhk/Facebook

Address
2/F-3/F, Tung Chai Building, 86-90 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 3565 5155
Opening hours
9 am to 9 pm daily
Price
Available upon enquiry.

3 /9

The Fighters Club
The Fighters Club

For starters, this gym is not to be confused with The Fight Club, okay? While group classes are great, there’s no beating an undivided one-on-one training session. You will be lucky if your group classes aren’t overcrowded which may not always be the case. Enter The Fighters Club. This boxing gym really champions tailor-made and private training based on your level and goal. So, whether it’s purely to lose weight or be Hong Kong’s Rocky Balboa, The Fighters Club is ready to accommodate.

Address
2/F, Wings Building, 110-116 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 9835 6093
Opening hours
12 pm to 9 pm daily
Price
A free trial class is available. Fees depend on the specific programme tailored to you.

4 /9

Warrior Hong Kong
Warrior Hong Kong

Warrior Hong Kong is one of the OGs and well-known boxing gyms in the city. They specialise in boxing and Muay Thai classes that be can personalised regardless of fitness level. Unleash your fighting spirit and box to your heart’s content at the over 3,000 square feet of training space. The gym even has a professional-grade boxing ring on top of various punching bags. So get your punches ready, warrior.

Address
19/F, 8 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 2512 2262
Opening hours
10 am to 10 pm (weekdays), 9:30 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 9:30 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Price
Group trial costs HKD 180, drop in session for HKD 300. Five sessions cost HKD 1,200, ten sessions for HKD 2,100 and so on. You can also opt for the All You Can Punch Package for HKD 2,200 (one month), HKD 6,000 (three months), or HKD 10,800 (four months). The personal training package starts at HKD 780.

5 /9

Ursus Fitness
Ursus Fitness

Ursus Fitness has a reputation for being a strongman gym but that doesn’t mean its boxing and Muay Thai classes aren’t up to standard. In fact, they’re great options for all levels. Train under the watchful and professional eye of instructors Benz Aoikam and Khathasit “Ta” Jaisuedee who will bring out the inner fighter in you. Learn fundamental techniques in a tight-knit fitness community.

Address
Units 2-4, 64-68 Pok Fu Lam Road, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 2803 2774
Opening hours
6 am to 2 pm and reopens 5 pm to 8 pm (weekdays), 8 am to 12 pm (weekends)
Price
Book a free trial plus get 50 per cent off the next class if you bring someone in for a free trial too! Drop-in for HKD 290 and a two-week class for HKD 1,100. A month (12 sessions) pass costs HKD 2,400 and two months for HKD 2,950. Unlimited classes for a month cost HKD 2,950, for three months cost HKD 7,900, and for six months cost HKD 15,000.

6 /9

GOAT Boxing
GOAT Boxing

Do you want to be the GOAT of boxing? With GOAT Boxing’s high-quality one-on-one boxing sessions, you might come close… Kidding aside, the boxing gym is known for its boxing training and weight control management. They take pride in their “prestige” private sessions that are tailored to every ability level regardless of strengths, goals, and pace. As the focus is solely on you (pressure aside), it allows for a more tailored approach, aimed at honing specific skills. Private classes are available in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and more. It’s also open to professionals, youth, and complete beginners.

Address
10/F, 46 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 5688 8802
Opening hours
12 pm to 9 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 7 pm (weekends)
Price
There is a free trial available and no admission fee. Prices depend on the specific training tailored for you.

7 /9

Basic Reflex
Basic Reflex

For total beginners, you’ll be in good hands at Basic Reflex as every technique or skill such as pad work and sparring is taught step-by-step, from the ground up. This way, you’ll gain a better understanding of the mechanics behind each movement and do them in the best way possible. Head coach Paul, who has been a boxing trainer for 30 years, leads the team of experienced coaches. His speciality lies in Cuban boxing techniques, having personally trained there. So, the focus here is more defensive but you’ll still be able to learn foundational techniques whether it’s counterpunching or head movement.

Address
4/F, Bonham Centre, 79-85 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 6463 7347
Opening hours
9 am to 8 pm (weekdays), 9 am to 3 pm (Saturday), closed on Sundays
Price
Trial class (first visit) for HKD 100, Single drop-in pass for HKD 220, Classic 10x sessions for HKD 2000 (valid for 2 months)

8 /9

Impakt
Impakt

Impakt is one of the first mixed martial arts gyms to open in Hong Kong so its reputation is unparred. This is the place for those who want to take their training seriously, whether it’s boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu jiutsu or Muay Thai. In fact, the gym has a full-sized boxing ring in addition to punching bags of different weights and weight training machines. The training done here also combines aerobic and anaerobic workouts as well as core stabilisation among many others.

Image credit: impakt/Facebook

Address
2/F, Wings Building, 110-116 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 9767 3555
Opening hours
6:30 am to 8:30 pm (weekdays), 7:30 am to 8:30 am (Saturday), 7:30 am to 3:30 pm (Sunday)
Price
Drop-in sessions cost HKD 250 per month while monthly membership starts at HKD 1,000 per month. A single personal training session starts from HKD 550.

9 /9

Nana Gym
Nana Gym

For the ladies, we highly recommend Nana Gym. The ladies-only gym provides a comfortable environment to train with all-women coaches. With small-class teaching, you get to enjoy a semi-private atmosphere without feeling isolated. The classes mostly mix boxing with body shaping training which is a hit among female boxers. And because the gym specifically caters to women, they understand that women’s physiques are different. If you’re looking to take it up a notch, then make sure to sign up for the Fighting Course. It’s taught by world-class Muay Thai bronze medalist and two-time Hong Kong female champion, Nana Tsang Hoi Lan.

Image credit: nanagymhk/Instagram

Address
12/F, Kuo Hwa Building, 350 Hennesy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Website
Join here
Phone
+852 9858 3133
Opening hours
11 am to 10:30 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5:00 pm (Sunday)
Price
10 sessions cost HKD 3,500 (an hour each), 30 sessions cost HKD 8,950 and 60 sessions cost HKD 15,600.

Hero image credit: The Fighters Club, featured image credit: Ursus Fitness

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How do I choose a boxing club?

You can choose based on your preferred training method, style, and level.

-What is the most famous boxing gym in Hong Kong?

There are many famous boxing gyms in Hong Kong including DEF Boxing, Southpaw, and Warrior.

Sports Boxing boxing gym
Break a sweat at the best boxing gyms in Hong Kong

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 

