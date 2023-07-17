Carlos Alcaraz ushers in the future with Wimbledon win over Novak Djokovic

At just 20 years old, rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz defeats the most prolific men’s Grand Slam winner ever to claim his second major.

After losing 6-1 in the first set to the four-time defending champion, Alcaraz quickly bounced back with sensational rallies to come out on top in the second (8-6) and third (6-1) sets. After dropping one in the fourth (3-6), Alcaraz made the necessary adjustments to come out victorious in the fifth (6-4), denying Novak Djokovic the opportunity to match Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles this year.

The battle at Centre Court was hailed a generational one as Alcaraz was able to shake off early jitters to defeat a legend 16 years his senior and become the first player outside the Big Three (Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) to win the Wimbledon since 2002.

Djokovic had nothing but kind words for the young star following their finals duel saying, “I haven’t played a player like him ever.”

“I think people have been talking in the past 12 months about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal], and myself,” said Djokovic in a post-match interview.” I would agree with that. I would say he has basically the best of all three worlds. He’s got the mental resilience and the maturity for someone who is twenty years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we’ve seen with Rafael over the years and he’s got maybe some similarities with my backhands and being able to adapt.”

With Novak Djokovic yet to signal plans for retirement, look for more spectacular matches between the two to take shape in the future.

(Images: Visionhaus/Getty Images)