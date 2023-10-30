David Muoka becomes first player from Hong Kong to make the NBA G League

David Muoka has been selected third overall in the NBA G League draft, becoming the first player from Hong Kong to enter the official minor league organization of the National Basketball Association.

The G League (previously known as the D League) is often seen as a potential springboard to the NBA. There, NBA teams often develop and gauge the potential of young players and overseas professionals.

Born and bred in Hong Kong, Muoka proudly represents the city. Before being drafted by Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards), he most recently played the Center position for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). At 22 years of age, Muoka stands 6’10 and posesses a 7-foot-3-inch wingspan.

Muoka was a 2018 graduate of West Island School in Hong Kong and attended the Athlete Institute in Ontario before heading to UNLV. His accolades in high school include being an Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) Defensive Player of the Year nominee, leading the league in rebounds and blocked shots that year. During his Junior year at UNLV, Muoka averaged 69.6% from the field.

The NBA G League officially tips off on November 10 featuring a record 31 teams. Look to see more from Muoka in the near future.

Images: Sam Wasson/Louis Grasse/Getty Images