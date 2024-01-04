Hong Kong’s Grace Lau makes history by becoming World No.1 in female kata

Hong Kong’s very own Grace Lau is starting the year with a new career high! The Hong Kong karate athlete claimed the world’s number-one ranking in women’s kata. She also makes history as the first-ever martial artist from Hong Kong to achieve this feat.

The karateka received 7,125 points surpassing Japanese athlete, Hikaru Ono with 60 points. Keep reading to find out more details about the Hong Kong karate athlete’s win!

Grace Lau rises to world number one in women’s karate

Grace Lau has made the city proud by landing on the top spot on the world women’s karate rankings. The achievement comes after Lau’s glorious journey in 2023. Last year, she received her first gold medal at the Asian Karate Federation. She also took home the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and a silver medal at the World Championships in Budapest.

The Hong Kong karate athlete also brought glory to the city when she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Lau expressed her excitement on social media saying that “this success is a reminder to keep pushing boundaries” and believing in herself. She also thanked her team, friends, and her family for their continuous support.

An outpouring of praise for the Hong Kong athlete

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kevin Yeung congratulated Lau for her achievement. He said that with this, Lau “wrote a glorious page in Hong Kong’s karate history.” He added that it is “exciting to see Hong Kong’s homegrown athletes ranking among the best in the world again”.

In addition, Lau’s alma mater, the City University of Hong Kong also send in their praises for the athlete. “We are proud of Grace for taking the world’s top spot in her sport,” said Professor Freddy Boey, the president of the university.

Before Lau graduated, she led the school’s Women’s Karate Team to win gold in various local competitions. “We are excited to see her breaking Hong Kong’s karate history and personal records again,” he added.

