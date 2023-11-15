Rolex continues support for Hong Kong Open in 2023

The highly anticipated 2023 Hong Kong Open teed off on November 9th at Hong Kong Golf Club, with luxury watchmaker Rolex returning as the tournament’s official timekeeper.

This historic stop on the Asian Tour, now in its 63rd edition, brought together an elite field of golfers vying for the HK$15 million prize purse. Past champions like Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter and Miguel Angel Jiménez were challenged by rising stars such as Taichi Kho and Issac Lee. Snatching the 2023 Champion title was England’s Ben Campbell, who emerged victorious by 1 stroke.

As a trusted timekeeper for major golf events and other sporting events, Rolex provided state-of-the-art timing technology and services to ensure accurate scoring and operations throughout the 4 days of competition. From tracking every swing to managing the pace of play, Rolex’s precision sports timekeeping expertise was on full display.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of Hong Kong’s skyline, Rolex reinforced its prestigious legacy in golf through branded clock displays at tee boxes and showcasing its signature watch design at the resting station. Their enduring partnership with the sport is built on shared values of excellence, elegance and attention to detail. From tracking every swing on hole 1 to confirming the champion on hole 18, Rolex’s flawless precision timing reigned over the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

The tournament marked yet another milestone in Rolex’s storied history with golf, as it continues to guide timekeeping innovation in the sporting field.

Writer: Christina Zhao

Images: EurAsia Sport Images/Getty Images