Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d’Or for Record Eighth Time

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time to become the first MLS-based player to claim the prestigious prize. Handing him the trophy on Monday night was none other than Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballon d’Or (@ballondorofficial)

In his acceptance speech, Lionel Messi thanks his family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported him all these years. Towards the end of his speech, he saves a special mention for the late football legend Diego Maradona. The day of the award ceremony was Maradona’s birthday, and Messi wished to remember him while in the presence of the best in the game.

After putting up sensational numbers at PSG, Messi led Argentina to the country’s third word cup in Qatar — scoring seven and assisting three with two goals in the finals victory over France. At age 36, Messi is the second-oldest player to win the Ballon d’Or, behind the inaugural winner Stanley Matthews who won the award in 1956 at age 41.

Trailing Messi in votes this year are 23-year-old Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland and 24-year-old PSG star Kylian Mbappé. Haaland was awarded the Gerd Muller Trophy, traditionally given to the best striker of the year while Messi’s teammate at Argentina, Emiliano Martinez was awarded the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballon d’Or (@ballondorofficial)

Image Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images