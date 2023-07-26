Paris 2024 Unveils Next Olympic Torch Design

The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relay has been revealed.

According to its designer Mathieu Lehanneur, the new silhouette was inspired by the Games’ three symbols of Equality, Water, and Peacefulness. Ahead of the competitions, the torch will be held by 11,000 people, beginning with the first steps of the Olympic Torch Relay on May 8, 2024 and culminating at the Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

While the relays for the Olympics and Paralympics will be different, the design of the torches are identical.

“Following our logic of building bridges between the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the latter already shares the same emblem and mascot as the former. At Paris 2024, we will also have a single torch design,” said president of Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet.

Featuring a champagne color, the torch’s emblematic qualities are ingrained in the design. Equality is symbolised by perfect symmetry and Water is symbolised by the wave, relief, and vibration effect. Finally, peacefulness is symbolised by the gentleness of the curves. Only 2,000 torches were made with each measuring 70cm long, weighing in at 1.5 kg, and made from ArcelorMittal XCarb® steel from recycled and renewable sources.

“This object embodies every edition of the Games,” Estamguet continued. “When we look back at history, every torch is more beautiful than the others, each one with its own uniqueness. Every country tries to showcase its creativity and we can see that. It’s an aesthetic object that says something.”