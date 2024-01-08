Ovolo Southside offers exclusive stay package for Rugby Sevens fans

The highly anticipated Rugby Sevens is set to return to Hong Kong from 5th to 7th April 2024. In celebration of this iconic sporting event, Ovolo Southside, the warehouse-to-hotel conversion in Hong Kong, is offering an exclusive stay package for Rugby fans.

Ovolo Southside’s Hong Kong Sevens package includes a 3-day pass valued at HKD 1,950, allowing guests to enjoy all the thrilling rugby games. The hotel offers complimentary Sevens shuttle service to the Hong Kong Stadium, ensuring convenient transportation to and from the games. Once at the hotel, guests can enjoy signature perks, including the renowned “Social Hour” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily with the first drink on the house. Complimentary Bloody Marys accompany breakfast to kickstart the day and create the ultimate early morning pregame experience.

If guests book directly through the Ovolo website, they can enjoy a number of signature Ovolo perks including:

● In-room mini bar

● Social Hour

● All-day lolly (candy) bar in the lobby ● Self-service laundry

● Superspeed wi-fi

● A welcome goodie bag

● A tree planted on the guest’s behalf

● GYM

