Tiger Woods and Nike part ways after 27 years

After nearly three decades, Tiger Woods and Nike are officially parting ways, ending one of the longest and most lucrative partnerships in sports history.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever,” writes Tiger Woods in a public statement. “Phil Knight‘s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

Tiger Woods first signed with Nike at age 20, and since then, would grow to become the most recognisable face in golf, and one of the best to ever play the sport. Having donned his iconic red Nike polo on the green for the past 27 years, Tiger played a central role in Nike Golf’s expansion.

Over the years, however, Nike couldn’t seem to dominate the industry like it had in other sports. Tiger would witness the rise and fall of Nike’s venture into golf equipment which ended in 2016 coinciding with the lows of his personal career. He would go on to sign with TaylorMade for clubs and Bridgestone for balls. Now at age 48, Tiger is ready to move on from his historic apparel deal with solid, yet still unannounced, plans for the future.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” Woods continues. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Speculation is brewing as to whether Nike will be stepping away from, or downsizing their golf business as the brand bids a sentimental goodbye to Woods on Instagram, saying:

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful. It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike (@nike)

Images: Nike/Mike Mullholland/Getty Images