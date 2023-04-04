Endeavor merges UFC and WWE to from $21 billion USD entertainment powerhouse

The WWE has just announced that it will be merging with UFC owners Endeavor to form an entertainment powerhouse. The deal is set to push the valuation of the global live sports and entertainment company close to the $21 billion USD range.

While the two names have been mentioned in the same sentence in the past, with athletes CM Punk, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and Ken Shamrock making an appearance on both platforms, this new merger opens up the floodgates for a number of exciting matchups and scenarios. Alone, WWE has a market valuation of $6.5 billion USD while the UFC has a valuation of $12 billion USD.

The merger will look to replicated the UFC’s success, applying it to WWE’s formula for even bigger shows and wider reach. The new structure will see Ari Emanuel as CEO of UFC-WWE, Vince McMahon as executive chairman, Dana White continue as UFC president, and Nick Khan the president of WWE. The entire details can be found in the official statement.