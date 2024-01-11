Bouldering gym Verm City is giving away free plane tickets

Have you been wanting to go bouldering? Now’s the perfect chance with Verm City’s latest giveaway.

For the upcoming Chinese New Year, the bouldering gym is celebrating by giving away plane tickets to three lucky winners. First prize will be getting two tickets to Paris, France, which, by the way, will be hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics from end of July to August. Second prize wins one ticket to Seoul, South Korea, while third prize is one ticket to Bangkok, Thailand. All tickets will be round trip, and winners can select their preferred dates for a period of time.

So how do you join the giveaway? All you have to do is purchase Verm City’s monthly pass, now discounted to HK$700 from the usual price of HK$950. Each monthly purchase is equivalent to one entry for the giveaway, which will run until February 9. Winners will be announced at the gym’s Chinese New Year party, with more details coming later on the gym’s Instagram.

And of course, bouldering is a great way to get more exercise in to fulfil your New Year’s resolutions. Verm City is the largest indoor climbing gym in Hong Kong, so what’s a better place to start (or continue) your bouldering journey? Get the discounted monthly passes now to win a chance to fly to Paris, Seoul, or Bangkok while staying fit.

Location: Verm City, 4/F, Kodak House 1, 321 Java Road, Quarry Bay

(Images: Verm City)