Yusaku Maezawa has created his own racing team

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and space explorer, Yusaku Maezawa can now add race team owner to his resume as the fashion billionaire has just created the MAEZAWA RACING team.

Set to debut this coming June 17 at Fuji Speedway, MAEZAWA RACING will be represented by drivers Naoki Yokomizo and Piti Bhirombhakdi at four of “Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS” rounds in Japan.

The team will be entering a Ferrari 488 GT3, which is familiar race car for Bhirombhakdi. Maezawa commented on the new venture with, “As a way to further understand the performance and possibilities that is enhanced through the craftsmanship behind car building, and to share that knowledge with everyone, I’ve decided to step foot into the racing industry and participate in my first race as a team.”

This new race team coincides with Maezawa’s MZ Supercar Project which also happens to be managed by driver Yokomizo. And while not able to directly compete in the Fanatec Japan Cup championship, the team can still consider the races as a team experience builder, and they can compete for straight-up victories in the series.

The entire race calendar can be found over at GT World Challenge Asia. Dates for MAEZAWA RACING can be found below:

Suzuka International Circuit (July 14-16)

Motegi Mobility Resort (July 21-23)

Okayama International Circuit (August 18-20)

(Images: MAEZAWA RACING)