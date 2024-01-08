The ‘Spy x Family’ animated film is coming to MCL Cinema on February 1

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, the first Spy x Family animated film that was released in Japan last December, will arrive at MCL Cinema in Hong Kong on 1 February. Tatsuya Endo, the original manga artist of Spy x Family, supervised the film and designed the characters, bringing you a brand-new original story.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

While on a family trip, Anya accidentally swallows chocolate that could threaten world peace. It is then up to the makeshift family of the spy, the assassin, the telepath, and a dog who can see the future, to defeat the forces of evil and save the world.

The animated film is also scored by several standout tracks. Rock band Official Hige Dandism contributed to the title track Soul Soup, which is already available on various platforms. The energetic melody immerses you in the adventures of the Anya family while the ending song “Trail of Light”(光の跡) by popular singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino(星野源) is full of warmth. The song is also a track from his latest album, 光の跡/生命体.

Spy x Family

By December 2023, Spy × Family has amassed over 34 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series. The adaptation of the anime television series premiered in April 2022 in Japan.

Spy x Family is set in a fictional Cold War era. An agent called “Twilight” is tasked with infiltrating enemy forces. To complete his mission, he needs to disguise himself as a normal person and start a family so he marries a professional assassin named Yor Briar as his wife and adopts a six-year-old girl named Anya who is a telepath.

They hide their true identities and work together to overcome difficulties but their secrets are gradually revealed and developed through their interactions, resulting in funny plots and fascinating stories. The film, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, is about a new adventure and challenges for this family to overcome.

The film will be screened in IMAX at MCL Cinema and will have both Japanese and Cantonese dubbed versions. Tickets will be available on the MCL website and MCL mobile app. Also, more information will be available here.

(Images: @mcl_cinemas/Instagram, @spyfamily_en/Instagram, Spy x Family Mega Online)