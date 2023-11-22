Rave reviews pour in for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ reality show

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge is set to premiere today, 22 November, transforming the gripping South Korean series into the grandest reality competition ever. While the stakes aren’t life and death like on the OG show, the contestants, numbering 456, will vie for a colossal prize of USD 4.56 million, marking Netflix’s largest cash reward in reality TV history. The games promise to push players to their limits, testing their strategic wits and alliances in the pursuit of victory. Ahead of its release, Squid Game: The Challenge has already garnered rave reviews from critics, as well as positive reactions on Twitter (aka X).

What did the trailer entail?

The official trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge offers a sneak peek into the adrenaline-pumping competition. From the iconic animatronic doll Young-hee in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game, to the charged game hall where fate is decided, the trailer teases familiar and new challenges.

The contestants come from all walks of life, motivated by the grand prize. We are even introduced to a mother and son duo who are competing against each other — inevitably setting up a thrilling premise for audiences.

What games will be played in Squid Game: The Challenge?

The diabolical Squid Game always has surprises up its sleeve, and while specifics remain under wraps, a Geeked Week clip with director Hwang Dong-hyuk unveils glimpses of familiar and entirely new games. If the episode names are to be believed, audiences are in for a variety of challenges which include:

Episode 1: “Red Light, Green Light”

Episode 2: “The Man with the Umbrella”

Episode 3: “War”

Episode 4: “Nowhere to Hide”

Episode 5: “Trick or Treat”

Episode 6: “Goodbye”

Episode 7: “Friend or Foe”

Episode 8: “One Step Closer”

Episode 9: “Circle of Trust”

Episode 10: “One Lucky Day”

Our review of the Netflix reality show

The concept of turning Squid Game into a real-life game show may sound like a Möbius strip, but Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge proves to be unexpectedly effective reality television. While it might seem like a large-scale, less thrilling adaptation of the original series, the reality show skillfully navigates the challenges, extracting similar themes of capitalism’s impact on human beings. What we can do for that dough, are we right?

Squid Game: The Challenge kicks off with a montage reminiscent of the original series, introducing contestants from cities worldwide. The show cleverly uses confessionals to build narratives, emphasising the disposability of contestants and creating emotional connections before several rounds of unceremonious eliminations. The absence of death might’ve shifted the focus to the social game but it injects it with a new layer of unpredictability.

The show adapts Squid Game‘s central themes into reality television, showcasing the unfeeling nature of capitalism and the cruelty inherent in the design. It mirrors the original’s metaphor of a deadly contest, pushing contestants to define themselves in a system indifferent to their stories. The sheer scale of the participants poses a storytelling challenge, yet Squid Game: The Challenge impressively adapts each trial to real-world gameplay. The production recreates the metaphor of death with ink explosions and keeps the audience on the edge with intense challenges.

Is Squid Game: The Challenge, a lofty adaptation?

Netflix’s ambitious creation is undeniably audacious, attempting to merge art and entertainment. The show projects a refreshing frankness about its intentions, embracing the essence of reality television without dressing it up in lofty ideals. In the end, Squid Game: The Challenge may be Netflix’s gamble, but it appears to pay off as a captivating reality spectacle with a conscience.

Audience reviews and reactions to Squid Game: The Challenge

Let us see what audiences are saying about the show on X (formerly Twitter). Spoiler alert: The reviews and reactions towards Squid Game: The Challenge are mostly positive.

Too much news today to include a review in the newsletter, so it’ll have to wait for later this week, but if you trust my taste even one iota, believe this: SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE is fucking incredible. A brilliant psychological experiment. I HATE reality TV but I LOVED this! — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 21, 2023

Squid Game: The Challenge starts on Netflix next week and I’ve just watched the preview episodes for the second time and I totally love it. Aside from anything else, it has a great villain https://t.co/BFuZYWVHxx — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) November 19, 2023

193 reasons why you should watch SQUID GAMES THE CHALLENGE ON 22ND NOVEMBER!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3X0vwcpNv — AndiLadd (@LaddAndi) November 16, 2023

Not to sound dramatic… I might be more excited for Squid Game: The Challenge than any TV Show in the past 5 years. #Netflix #SquidGame #RealityTV pic.twitter.com/eDR04sMSF7 — ThatsMeJaredB #Survivor50 (@ThatsMeJaredB) November 18, 2023

I really enjoyed the first episode of Squid Game: the challenge but it would be VASTLY improved if the eliminated contestants were actually killed just like in the original — 🔆Lauren (@laurenfromiowa) November 20, 2023

Don’t sleep on “Squid Game: The Challenge” it really has you on the ropes — ada enechi (@adaenechi) November 20, 2023

Have you watched Squid Game: The Challenge yet?

