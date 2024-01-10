Jon Favreau to direct the new Mandalorian and Grogu movie

The Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin and Grogu are officially heading for the big screen in a new Star Wars movie coming from director Jon Favreau!

Following the third (and divisive) season of the wildly popular Disney Plus Hotstar series, it seems the pair’s adventures are going to continue in a big way. What’s more, the film is going into production this year. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

The Mandalorian and Grogu are headed to the big screen. Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production later this year. This is the Way.https://t.co/LMRjrje9Dw pic.twitter.com/mLYSmUaV2k — Star Wars (@starwars) January 9, 2024

Other details about the Star Wars’ movie on the Mandalorian and Grogu

There’s no word yet on casting and whether Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but here’s hoping we’ll see some familiar faces back on screen.

Favreau previously confirmed that he had written a fourth season of The Mandalorian, saying that Ahsoka had informed his script. However, the season hasn’t been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm.

It comes after an array of Star Wars movies were announced last year at Star Wars Celebration, with Kennedy confirming that Daisy Ridley will return as Rey.

The new films will look to the past, present, and future of the galaxy, with James Mangold directing a film about “the first Jedi to wield the force” while Dave Filoni will focus on the “escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic”.

Meanwhile, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will see Ridley’s Rey return as the Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order in the aftermath of the Sequel Trilogy.

The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Hotstar.

