Steven Yeun is making his Marvel debut with ‘Thunderbolts’

Oscar-nominated star Steven Yeun has added another feather to his cap by entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steven will play a key role in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, which stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Sources informed Deadline that Steven’s character will not only be pertinent to Thunderbolts but could extend to future ventures of the MCU. Jake Schreier helms the Marvel Studios ensemble movie with a script from Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson.

Steven Yeun will make his Marvel debut with Thunderbolts

While the film’s plot is under wraps, the ‘Thunderbolts’ comic is an anti-hero adventure. It follows a group of villains undertaking missions based on government directives. The movie will conclude the fifth phase of MCU, which comprises Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Deadpool 3, Blade and more.

Yeun has joined the Thunderbolts cast in an undisclosed role significant to the movie. The ensemble cast announced last year includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. American comedian Ayo Edebiri is also a part of the ensemble cast.

The film is gearing up for release on July 26, 2024. So naturally, we can’t wait to witness Steven Yeun’s power-packed avatar!

Steven has a slate of upcoming projects

Steven Yeun rose to immense fame with his stints as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead as well as Ben in the film Burning. However, it was his role in A24’s Minari that cemented his credibility across the globe. The project also earned him his first Oscar nomination for best actor in a leading role.

As for Steven’s upcoming projects, he will be seen alongside Ali Wong in the dramedy series Beef. He also has the sci-fi thriller Mickey 17 in the pipeline.

(Hero image credits: Gage Skidmore/ Flickr)

(Feature image credits: IMDb)