‘Despacito’ to ‘See You Again’: 10 most-liked YouTube videos of all time

From epic music videos of Despacito and Baby Shark Dance to some bizarre, viral clips, including Would You Fly To Paris For A Baguette?, the video streaming platform YouTube has treated us with the best possible content. These videos have resonated with the masses, who have stamped the like button as a token of appreciation. YouTube is undoubtedly the best place to witness what creators across the globe have to offer. People worldwide scour through travel and beauty content, official music videos and trailers, social experiment clips or just unfiltered vlogs daily, resulting in the platform minting billions of dollars. Many such videos have managed to break records, clinching top spots with the most likes. We’re sure you must’ve seen some of them at least once, owing to their immense popularity, but if not, we’ve got you covered. Check out the list of the 10 most-liked YouTube videos of all time.

Most liked YouTube videos of all time

1. ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee

Number of likes: 50 million

Release year: 2017

Despacito had us all singing in an alien language, proving that music transcends all barriers. The music video of Luis Fonsi’s Despacito doesn’t just have the maximum likes on YouTube but is also the second most-viewed video on the platform.

The video transports you to your dream vacation. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee groove alongside model Zuleyka Rivera on the stunning island of Puerto Rico. It is the first Spanish track to have clinched the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 list since 1996. The track’s popularity grew wider with Justin Bieber‘s remixed version. However, the Spanish original continues to be a fan favourite.

2. ‘See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa, featuring Charlie Puth

Number of likes: 40 million

Release year: 2015

As a parting tribute to Paul Walker, the song perfectly encapsulates the pain of losing a loved one and the hope of reuniting with them in the afterlife. While Charlie Puth originally curated it, Wiz Khalifa was invited to include rap verses, adding so much depth.

The emotionally charged lyrics and video take us through Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s friendship filled with thrills and fun. Despite the deep sense of grief, the song emphasises that the late actor is in heaven as his entourage awaits their reunion.

Especially the parting scene at the end, where Paul and Vin go their separate ways, leaving many of us teary-eyed every time we watch it.

3. ‘Baby Shark Dance’ by Pinkfong

Number of likes: 39 million

Release year: 2016

The song is still minting millions from billions of views and likes on YouTube. The viral children’s song curated by South Korea-based Pinkfong is the most-viewed track on the platform, and we bet you’ve grooved on it at some point.

A 2022 report in Forbes cited data from BonusInsider, which claimed that the creators earn $283,000 each month from the additional views it garners. That’s $9,400 daily!

The video showcases cute little kids against an animated aquatic background singing about a shark family who is all set to go hunting. Its ‘doo doo doo doo’ beats caught the fancy of children as well as adults across the globe, making it the biggest viral sensation.

4. ‘Dynamite’ by BTS

Number of likes: 35 million

Release year: 2020

The South Korean boy band BTS has a fan base like no other, which translates into the groundbreaking popularity of their songs. One such track that blew up was Dynamite, the band’s first song to be fully recorded in English. Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dynamite is a ‘feel good’ track imbued with positivity, energy and hope.

The song is all about finding joy and appreciation in the little things that make life worthwhile. Don’t miss the pop references throughout the track as well as the boys paying tribute to their favourite musicians from LeBron James and Michael Jackson to Rolling Stones and King Kong.

It’s only a matter of time before Dynamite enters the list of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube.

5. ‘OMG Best Teacher’ by Dednahype

Number of likes: 34 million

Release year: 2021

For all of those who’re unaware, Dednahype is an uber-cool Latvian YouTuber and TikToker who thrives on comedy and drama sketches. You can a find variety of Tiktok videos as well as vlogs about his efforts towards the homeless people of Latvia on the internet. The artist has collaborated with a number of other viral stars in his hometown including the Latvian sisters.

The OMG Best Teacher clip is set against a classroom setup, chronicling a right-versus-wrong tale where the bad guys get their lesson at the end. The interesting storyline grabbed the attention of many, making it the most-liked non-music YouTube video.

6. ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran

Number of likes: 31 million

Release year: 2017

While Ed Sheeran has many iconic songs to his credit, Shape of You has undoubtedly become his most famous curation. The song not only spent 33 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 in 2017 but also became the most-streamed song of the last decade.

The video showcases a budding boxer, Ed Sheeran’s blossoming romance with a more experienced athlete Jennie Pegouske and how she leaves him one fine day. The second half is quite interesting as the singer begins to train hard and comes face-to-face with a gigantic sumo wrestler. As Sheeran faces defeat in the ring, his love interest springs from the crowd and packs a punch on the sumo wrestler. The girl is Sheeran’s hero in disguise, whose charm he couldn’t resist.

7. ‘Would you fly to Paris for a Baguette’ by Mr Beast

Number of likes: 29 million

Release year: 2022

Imagine going on an all-expense paid trip to Paris, just to get a baguette for a stranger. Sounds bizarre right? That’s exactly what YouTube sensation Mr Beast did in his video, which blew up on the internet.

Mr Beast offered a man $300 to travel to the French city and buy him the bread, which the latter gladly accepted. The video chronicles his journey across Paris, following which he gets much more than $300 from the creator just to complete the challenge. We’re sure this has left some of you wishing for a rendezvous with Mr Beast!

8. ‘How Zach King Gets Away With Doing Graffiti’ by dollarbill

Number of likes: 28 million

Release year: 2019

Created by Zack King and re-uploaded by dollarbill, this video comically plays around with optical illusion. It showcases Zach churning magic with his graffiti when an officer catches him spraying the walls. The artist then magically uses his art to escape the cop, leaving the latter in disbelief. There’s no better way to know the genius other than seeing it firsthand.

9. ‘Boy with Luv’ by BTS, featuring Halsey

Number of likes: 27 million

Release year: 2019

The song talks about feeling love within and finding happiness in your own company before loving others. Just like other BTS songs, this one also screams positivity, giving you a much-needed boost on your bad days. It comes as a parallel track to their 2014 hit Boy In Luv, which dealt with love on the outside, a nascent, teen version of love that happens with a companion.

The track garnered over 74.6 million views within a day of release, making it the most-viewed online music video in 24 hours as of April 2019.

10. ‘Home Alone in a Rush’ by Daniel LaBelle

Number of likes: 26 million

Release year: 2021

Rounding up the list of 10 most liked videos on YouTube is Home Alone in a Rush. If you want to get the gist of the classic Home Alone movie in less than a minute with rib-tickling comic scenes, this video is for you. The 60-second clip is by Daniel LaBelle, an extremely popular social media personality whose short physical comedy videos are a treat to watch.

With no dialogues and only 1 minute of back-to-back action sequences, Home Alone in a Rush has been lauded by netizens for its ‘mind-blowing’ take on the Macaulay Culkin starrer film.

The artist also uploaded a hilarious blooper video of the same as well as a follow-up clip, Home Alone in a Rush 2.

Save these videos for your next binge-watching session.

(Hero and feature image credit: IMDb)