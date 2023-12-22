Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ is Spotify’s top song of 2023: Check out the full list

From Taylor Swift’s much-awaited return to the stage with ‘Eras Tour’ and SZA’s chart-topping success to hip-hop’s golden anniversary and K-pop fever reaching a new high – 2023 was a great year for music. As we conclude another year of chart-breaking music, Spotify released its annual ‘Wrapped’ list unveiling the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts more than 574 million people around the world loved this year. When it comes to the top global songs of 2023, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers dominated the platform from the day of its debut throughout the summer – clinching the top spot on the top global songs list. Thanks to their remarkable releases, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Jungkook also continued to dominate radio airwaves. Let’s take you through the top 10 global songs of 2023.

These 10 songs brought together listeners around the world, and most importantly, helped us sail through the worst of days! Checkout the full list below:

Here are Spotify’s top global songs of 2023

1. Flowers by Miley Cyrus (1.6 billion streams)

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is blooming as Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year. The single catapulted her to new heights, becoming a defining moment in her career. In Flowers, Miley clearly establishes that she’s back stronger and fiercer than before. Instead of yearning for a failed romance, she’s championing self-love and doing everything on her own. With Instagram users populating the Reel section with the song, girls proudly captioning their posts with lyrics like “I can buy myself flowers” and whatnot – Flowers became the ultimate self-love anthem of the year.

2. Kill Bill by SZA (1.5 billion streams)

The exploration of SZA’s unfiltered, violent emotions became the centre point of praise for critics. Kill Bill is high on the feelings of jealousy, frustration and anger the singer experiences after seeing her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. The emotional impact and melodramatic side of Kill Bill as well as the ‘crazy in love’ relationship dynamics that many people seem to relate with, propelled the song to massive fame. The song bagged multiple nominations at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Performance.

3. As It Was by Harry Styles (2.8 billion streams)

After becoming the most popular song on Spotify in 2022, As It Was managed to take the third position in this year’s list. The song also holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most Streamed Song by a Male Artist in 24 Hours on Spotify’. The track is all about Harry searching for meaning in life amidst break-ups, loneliness as well as personal turmoil. The dreamy vocals talk about the sadness of his current reality and how he longs for the perfect, blissful bubble that looks completely out of sight. The infectious, upbeat song about loneliness and change is surely a blam for all aching hearts.

4. Seven by Jungkook feat. Latto (1.2 billion streams)

BTS’ Jungkook took the global music industry by storm with his debut solo digital single Seven and rightly so! The song is playful, meant for easy listening and is crafted as a straight-up sex jam, which takes away from Jungkook’s much innocent ‘K-pop idol’ image. The catchy chorus, crisp vocals, addictive hooks as well as immaculate production make Seven the standout K-pop act of 2023.

5. Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma (1.03 billion streams)

Ella Baila Sola has a melody that instantly captivates from start to finish. It’s safe to call it one of the best Latin songs of all time. The hard-hitting dance number is about two friends sitting at a gathering when they spot a girl “dancing alone” (alluding to the song title). Both these guys try to charm their way with her, and their remarkable chemistry is what steals the show.

6. Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift (1.4 billion streams)

Cruel Summer has definitely been our top pick for those late-night car jam sessions that just make you feel alive! An electropop banger that discusses an intensely painful summer romance is still peaking at top spots four years since its release – all thanks to Taylor’s Eras Tour. Cruel Summer is as infectious and addictive as it gets, loved equally by fans and critics. It’s a drama-free delight that’ll get you grooving instantly.

7. Creepin by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage (1.1 billion streams)

Creepin touches upon the themes of infidelity and betrayal, making it the go-to anthem for all broken-hearted souls. It talks about a man who’s addicted to the thrill and danger of cheating on his girlfriend with another woman who’s also being unfaithful to her partner. Despite knowing the risks and consequences of his actions, he just wants to enjoy their secret rendezvous. The nostalgic and haunting elements as well as the smooth and seductive verses make it a musical masterpiece.

8. Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez (1.1 billion streams)

Baby, Calm Down because the next song on the block is Rema’s blockbuster hit! How can we round up the top global song on Spotify without mentioning the OG party anthem of 2023? The song is a feel-good smash hit, cementing the popularity of the Afrobeat genre. Gomez and Rema effortlessly synchronised on the song, with the former’s vocals creating massive buzz around the track as well as putting her collaborator on the map. Calm Down has to be on your party playlist.

9. Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap, Shakira (852 million streams)

Following Shakira and her ex-beau Gerard Pique’s massive fallout, the track broke the internet given its apparent diss at the footballer as well as being a women’s empowerment anthem. The lyrics heavily reference their relationship, and many reviewers and fans were largely supportive of Shakira and her decision to take revenge via music. Billboard even listed it as the ’10th best revenge song of all time’. They further called it “one of the most blistering diss tracks of all time.”

10. Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift (1.3 billion streams)

Fame can make you feel like an elevated and isolated monster, which is precisely what Taylor talks about in this song. The pop singer does not shy away from confronting her own flaws, coming to terms with the good, bad as well as ugly parts that make her who she is. The idea of self-acceptance and finally leaving behind societal pressures and one’s shortcomings is what makes Anti-Hero one of the best lead singles by Taylor.

Which of these Spotify songs are your top favourites?

