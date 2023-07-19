Studio Ghibli’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ sets box office record despite no marketing

Despite releasing little to no marketing material and zero trailers, Hayao Miyazaki‘s final film, The Boy and the Heron (also known as How Do You Live?) broke Studio Ghibli‘s box office record with ¥1.83 billion JPY (approximately $13.2 million USD) across opening weekend in Japan.

Previously, the most popular Ghibli debut was 2004’s Howl’s Moving Castle which netted 1.48 billion JPY. Ghibli’s lead producer, Toshio Suzuki, spoke on the lack of a marketing push for the film, telling Japanese magazine Bungei Shunji, “You get tired of doing the same thing over and over. We wanted to try something new this time.”

The reputation built from timeless masterpieces over the years such as Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle were enough to convince moviegoers to go see the film on the big screen. “There must be people, who, after watching all the trailers, don’t want to actually go see the movie. So, I wanted to do the opposite of that,” Suzuki added.

The voice cast for the movie includes Soma Santoki as main protagonist Mahito, Takuya Kimura, Masaki Suda (Kamen Rider W), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill Vol. 1), and Shohei Gino. Kenshi Yonezu, the musician who made the Chainsaw Man theme song produces the film’s title track “Chikyūgi”(translating to “Spinning Globe”).

The Boy and the Heron officially released in Japan on July 14. While no international release date has been officially set, the film is expected to drop in select countries later this year. More details on the film can be found here.