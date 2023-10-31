Sung Kang to direct new ‘Initial D’ film adaptation

Sung Kang has just confirmed that he has a new Initial D film in the works.

The Fast & Furious actor, who’s also a car aficionado, will be putting his directorial talents to work on the classic manga created by Shūichi Shigeno back in 1995.

This project has a lot working against it, as traditionally, live-action manga adaptations tend to miss their mark, plus there was already an adaptation created in 2005 which starred Jay Chou, Anne Suzuki, Anthony Wong, Edison Chen, and Shawn Yue. The 2005 adaptation has pretty much reached cult status amongst fans in Asia.

Kang commented on the film with, “It’s about cars and drifting and cool things like that. Almost a Rocky or Karate Kid. A fun, big-budget movie that expresses my love affair for cars.” It was also indicated that this will be a big-budget production.

On top of having some impressive builds himself, Kang is most known for his work in the Fast & Furious franchise where he began starring as Han Lue as early as 2006 with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Either way, fans are excited that there a new racing film based on Initial D in the works. We can’t wait to see all the different cars and how they shoot the touge battle scenes.

(Images: Vitali Adutskevich on Unsplash)