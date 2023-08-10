‘Talk To Me 2’: Everything we know about the sequel to A24’s hit horror movie

Horror films are back with a bang and one of the latest releases, A24’s movie Talk to Me, is proof of it. Given the massive success of the film (it is currently one of the highest-grossing horror movies of the year), A24 has wasted no time in announcing its sequel aka Talk to Me 2.

The sequel will see the return of Australian YouTube sensations Danny and Michael Philippou, who made their directorial debut with the terrifying first film. They are set to direct the follow-up film, with Philippou collaborating with Bill Hinzman to write the screenplay. However, Talk to Me 2’s specific plot elements have not yet been disclosed.

The original film hit theatres on July 28 2023 and made an impressive USD 10 million during its opening weekend. These box office earnings marked the second-highest opening numbers in A24’s history for a wide release, just behind Hereditary which had a USD 13.6 million debut.

So, in case you’re already excited about the sequel, here is all you need to know about the upcoming Talk to Me 2, officially titled Talk 2 Me.

What is the plot of the A24 movie ‘Talk 2 Me’?

In an interview with Deadline, Danny and Michael Philippou revealed that they had already finished filming the primary scenes for a prequel that focuses on Duckett’s background, leading up to the character’s initial appearance in the original movie.

When asked about the potential sequel, however, Danny expressed: “I was writing it for so long and we were redrafting and redrafting, you just can’t help but start writing other scenes, scenes of different people experiencing the hands, continuing on these characters’ story. So, there are scenes for a sequel, yeah. And if A24 want it, I’ll give it to them.”

For the uninitiated, the original film Talk to Me sees a group of friends coming across a method of summoning spirits through the preserved hand of a medium. However, things take a turn for the worse when one of them crosses a line, resulting in the release of horrifying supernatural entities. The cast of this A24 horror film includes Sophia Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Djanji and Zoe Terakes.

When will ‘Talk to Me 2’ hit theatres?

As of now, no release date has been revealed for Talk to Me 2. After all, the film is just in its early stages of development. Not to mention, there is a chance A24 releases the prequel that was simultaneously shot before releasing the sequel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Talk to Me 2 confirmed?

– Yes, Talk to Me 2 is confined by A24.

Who will be the director of Talk To Me 2?

– Talk to Me 2 will see the return of directors Danny and Michael Philippou, who made their directorial debut with the first film.

What will be the title of the Talk to Me sequel?

– The Talk to Me sequel is titled Talk 2 Me.

When is Talk 2 Me expected to release?

– As of August 2023, no release date has been confirmed for Talk to Me 2.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/ Talk To Me)

This story first appeared here.